Great Events Going on in and Near Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, August 3rd

Birdhouse Painting Workshop

Our feathered friends will be sure to take up residence as you make a hand-painted birdhouse to include as a fun yard decoration or even as indoor art. Students are encouraged to bring a smock. Please note: this workshop led by Wilson Center teaching artist Khushbu Viraj Dudhwala will take place in person at the Wilson Center. Recommended for ages 9 and up.

COST: $35/person (all supplies included)

Advance registration required.

Traveling Beer Garden at McCarty Park

The Pass Me A Pint tour rolls into McCarty Park in West Allis. Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, polish, and brats also available. As well as Empanadas from our friends at Triciclu Peru. Plastic cups will be provided for beverages.

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Visit https://www.travelingbeergardens.com/ for details.

Tuesdays in the Garden for Parents and Very small children

Winter & Spring Session (Jan. 12-May 25): Tuesdays, 10:30 am-11:15 am

Summer Session (June 8-Aug. 24): Tuesdays, 10:30 am-11:30 am

Sessions meet outdoors. In the event of rain, a make-up session will meet the following week.

Tuesdays in the Garden, designed for children aged 1-3, provides a nurturing environment where children’s curiosity and wonder are extended through play and exploration, and children and their caregivers learn and discover side-by-side. Join art educators Claudia Orjuela and Denice Niebuhr for hands-on art making and all-senses-engaged exploration of the outdoor world at Lynden. We’ll consider different themes, each designed to connect Lynden’s environment with children’s interests. We will encourage experimentation and the manipulation of art and natural materials to tell stories, solve problems, and develop relationships. Masks required for adults. Social distancing will be practiced at all times. To view our Guidelines for Parent-and-Child, Youth Workshops: https://www.lyndensculpturegarden.org/education/covid-guidelines

Fee: Winter & Spring Session (Jan. 12-May 25): $12/9 members for one adult and one child.

Summer Session (June 8-Aug. 24): $16/$12 members for one adult and one child.

Registration: Group size is limited. For the safety of all concerned, you must register in advance. Register online now.

Schedule:

2021

January 12 - Colorful Snow

February 9 - Sledding Fun

March 9 - Signs of Spring

April 13 - Trees are Our Friends

April 27 - Trees are Our Friends

May 11 - Gardening at Lynden

May 25 - Gardening at Lynden

June 8 - Seed Bombs

June 15 - Seed Bombs

June 22 - Garden Animals

June 29 - Garden Animals

July 6 - Pond Critters

July 13 - Pond Critters

July 20 - Plant Dyes

July 27 - Plant Dyes

August 3- Nature's Kitchen

August 10 - Nature’s Kitchen

August 17 - Wearable Camouflage

August 24 - Wearable Camouflage

Yoga in the Parks

Monthly workshops with Ricky Heldt and Becky Tesch: Yoga therapy and cloud watching for stress reduction and pain release

Remember that time on Summer break when you were a kid and so bored you laid on the grass and watched clouds pass by for what seemed like hours. Remember that feeling that you had without a care in the world. That is the place of relaxation this journey of healing will bring you back to. Join us on a journey of health and healing, or letting go and releasing.

When: First Tuesdays, 6-7:30 pm: June 1, July 6, Aug 3, Sept 7, Oct 5

Where: Bay View Park, Where Oklahoma Avenue meets the Lake.

What to bring: We recommend you bring your own mat and any props you love. Props are available upon request. Socially distanced. Online Check in. Sanitizer available

Cost: Sliding scale $10 - 40 Per Workshop, Please make your payment on site on the day of.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

