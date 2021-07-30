Fun Events to Check Out in and Near Menomonee Falls On Monday, August 2nd

Just because we are back to Monday once again doesn't mean you can't check out some fun events going on in the area. The events below are all going on in and around Menomonee Falls on Monday, August 2nd.

Traveling Beer Garden at McCarty Park in West Allis

There will be a fun Traveling Beer Garden at McCarty Park in West Allis on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is being put on by the Pass Me A Pint tour. Bring family and friends and enjoy local brewers from Sprecher. There will also be snacks such as polish sausage, brats and pretzels as well as empanadas from Triciclu Peru. Plastic cups for beverages will be provided. The proceeds from this event go to support local parks. You can pay with cash or a credit card.

The Way We Worked - A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition at the Sheboygan County Historical Society and Museum

Head to the Sheboygan County Historical Society and Museum for this exciting exhibit going on through the beginning of October. It will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Way We Worked is a Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit that explores how work became so central to the American culture. The exhibit traces the changes that affected the workforce and work environments over the past 150 years. It highlights how the diversity of the American workforce is a strength and provides an opportunity to explore how we identify with work as individuals and communities. The exhibit will also include snapshots of how Sheboygan County has experienced work over the years. The exhibit is included with a regular Museum admission of $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for ages 6 to 17, with kids 5 and under being free.

Traveling Beer Garden at Froemming Park in Milwaukee

There will be a fun Traveling Beer Garden at Froemming Park on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is being put on by the Pass Me A Pint tour. Bring family and friends and enjoy local brewers from Sprecher. There will also be snacks such as polish sausage, brats and pretzels as well as empanadas from Triciclu Peru. Plastic cups for beverages will be provided. The proceeds from this event go to support local parks. You can pay with cash or a credit card.

Beneath the Cosmos at Hawthorn Hollow, Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum in Kenosha

Relax in a zero-gravity chair from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Monday while we guide you through the night sky, using our laser pointer to show you stars, planets, constellations, galaxies, and other objects of interest, while explaining their relationships and significance. Each 90-minute tour will be confirmed on the observatory website 24 hours before scheduled according to the cloud cover forecast (< 30%) and will then be open for registration until 6:00 pm the day of.

Safety Precautions: During events, 6-foot social distancing will be maintained, and wearing a facial mask will be required. Chairs will be sanitized before and after each use. Dress appropriately for nighttime outdoor weather, and insect repellent is highly recommended.

Sunset Yoga

@HAWTHORNE HOLLOW

914 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

6:30-7:15PM weekly

Come join us in the quiet picturesque setting of Hawthorne Hollow. The nature sanctuary is closed on Mondays and YOGArithm has reserved the space just for you! $10 per participant per class (cash or check please). No need to register. Let's hope for sunny skies. No children please.

Enter at the northern most gate. This is not the main entrance. Go past the red barn to the two yellow houses. Park there.

Have a great Monday!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.