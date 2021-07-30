Get Out for some fun in and Near Menomonee Falls on Sunday, August 1st

We are into a new month, everyone! It is a beautiful Sunday to get out and about. Don't miss out on these events in and near Menomonee Falls. They are the perfect way to end your weekend and have some fun before heading back to the work week tomorrow.

Gran-Waukee Lavish Market in Milwaukee

Head to Milwaukee on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. for this Gran-Waukee Lavish Market event. This is a free event held in the parking lot of Salon Lavish on Brown Deer Road. There will be food, dancing, shopping and family-friendly fun.

Frida Fest MKE 2021 at The Farmhouse Paint Bar and Banquet Hall in Milwaukee from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. This event is the second annual celebration of Mexican painting icon Frida Kahlo. There will be live music, food trucks, live mural paintings, local art vendors and interactive art installations. There will be both an adult and kid Frida Kahlo look-alike contest as well with cash prizes.

Maxwell Street Days 2021

Maxwell Street Days is a celebration of the businesses in downtown Burlington!

Join us all weekend for sidewalk sales throughout the downtown businesses and the Greenwoods State Bank market in Wehmoff square, featuring dozens of excellent vendors.

On Saturday come down to experience music, fun, food, beer, and shopping. This year we will have 4 quadrants of entertainment, featuring fun for the entire Family.

The Mangold Insurance Kids Corner includes multiple inflatables, touch a truck, kids projects, music, food, and drinks for the parents.

Live at the Loop brought to you by The Mart Apt and KEM3, Inc. features live music, beer from The Runaway, Mead from The Hive Taproom, food from several local eateries, a corn roaster, and other activities.

Spend some time over at our Kids at Heart Area brought to you by Community State Bank for a live DJ, food trucks, beer from Low Daily, and your favorite games from your childhood on a life sized scale.

Finally, walk through the Greenwoods State Bank Market to check out all our vendors and grab some food.

If that isn't enough fun for you check out our Rubber Duck Dash at Wehmhoff Jucker Park, take part in our text message scavenger hunt, spend an evening at veterans terrace with Dueling Pianos, or finish off the night at either of our two local breweries for Beer and Bonfires.

Come back Sunday morning for the Trails and Ales 5k, for a fun, Beerlington, WI take on the 5k.

2021 Racine County Fair

This is the final day for the Racine County Fair. Here's the schedule:

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

8:00 AM - Garden Tractor Pull - Grandstand

9:00 AM - United Methodist Church Service - Center Stage

10:00 AM - Horse Fun Show: Costume Class

11:00 AM - Kids at Heart Cream Puff Eating Contest - Farm Bureau Building ages 13 and up | $5 registration fee benefits Ronald McDonald House

11:00 AM - Pictures with a Goat! - Goat Barn

11:00 AM - Fur & Feather Auction - Poultry Building

11:30 AM - Koltrane Duo - Center Stage

Noon - Chocolate Dessert Contest - Park Pavilion

1:00 PM - Hay Bale Throwing Contest - Dairy/Beef Barn

1:00 PM - Log sawing & Threshing Demonstration - Antique Tractor Area

1:30 PM - Fun & Fashionable Sheep - Sale Arena

1:45 PM - Favorite Pie Contest - Park Pavilion

2:00 PM - Demolition Derby - Grandstand

2:00 PM - Pictures with a Goat! - Goat Barn

2:00 PM - Eddie Butts Band - Center Stage

2:30 PM - Pie Auction - Park Pavilion

3:00 PM - Chainsaw Carving Auction - Park Pavilion

4:30 PM - Dog Demonstration - Showcase Stage

5:00 PM - Genesee Depot - Activity Building

5:30 PM - Kenny & The Night Owls - Center Stage

6:00 PM - Demolition Derby - Grandstand

Have a fun Sunday!

