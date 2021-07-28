Great Events Happening in and Near Menomonee Falls on Wednesday, July 28th

We have hit midweek here again in Menomonee Falls! It is a great day to get out and about and check out some events going on in the area. Here is a list of some great options to consider.

Hartland Kids Day 2021 at Nixon Park in Hartland

Head over to Hartland and Nixon Park on Wednesday for this fun kids day event between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. This is the 9th annual Hartland Kids Day event, and the biggest family-centered event in Hartland. It was created by Lake Country Family Fun and is possible with community support. The event is free. You will get the opportunity to meet dentists, doctors, police, firemen and local businesses. There will be a lot of fun activities for kids including bounce houses, a rock wall, an obstacle course, face painting, hands-on activities, food vendors, demonstrations, the new Lake country Rotary Splash Pad and a back to school drive. As for food, you can choose from pizza, Chick-fil-a or Picnic Basket. All Crumbs will be there with dessert. You can pet the animals from Glacier Rock farms or at the Waukesha County Parks booth. There will be a playground and splash pad. Don’t miss the dance party!

2021 Racine County Fair

The Racine County Fair kicks off on Wednesday, July 28th, at 8 a.m. and runs through Sunday, August 1st. The events on opening day include:

9:00 AM - Judging: Jr. Dairy, Rabbits, Jr. Horse Hunt Seat

9:30 AM - Judging: Poultry Showmanship

10:00 AM - Poultry Photo Judging Contest

11:00 AM - Picture with a goat! - Goat Barn

Noon - Official Opening of the Racine County Fair - Center Stage

Noon - Matt Meyers - Center Stage

1:00 PM - Judging: Junior Swine Showmanship

2:00 PM - Judging: Open Class Dairy

2:00 PM - Picture with a goat! - Goat Barn

3:00 PM - Goats on Parade - Goat Barn

3:30 PM - Don Wiggins - Center Stage

4:00 PM - Little King & Little Queen Crowning - Center Stage

4:30 PM - Dog Demonstration - Showcase Stage

6:00 PM - Truck and Tractor Pull - Grandstand

7:30 PM - TW & Company - Activity Building

8:00 PM - Laura Bell Band - Center Stage

Ozaukee County Fair in Cedarburg

The Ozaukee County Fair in Cedarburg is also beginning on Wednesday, starting at 12 p.m. and going through Sunday, August 1st. This event has been going on since 1859. It offers live music, a full midway, truck and tractor pulls, fireworks, horse shows, demolition derbies, contests, kids entertainment and 4-H and livestock exhibitions and judging. There will be fireworks happening on day one!

RiverWalk Tour by Historic Milwaukee

This fun RiverWalk Tour is being put on my Historic MIlwaukee on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. You will enjoy the sculpture’s dotting the landcape and the architecturallly significant buildings flanking the Milwaukee River. It is free from Historic Milwaukee, Inc. members and $10 for non-members. There are no walk-ins allowed as reservations are now required. You will need to keep 6 feet of distance from other groups during the tour.

Traveling Beer Garden at McCarty Park in West Allis

There will be a fun Traveling Beer Garden at McCarty Park in West Allis on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is being put on by the Pass Me A Pint tour. Bring family and friends and enjoy local brewers from Sprecher. There will also be snacks such as polish sausage, brats and pretzels as well as empanadas from Triciclu Peru. Plastic cups for beverages will be provided. The proceeds from this event go to support local parks. You can pay with cash or a credit card.

Have a great Wednesday with one or more of the events going on above!

