Fun Fairs and Other Events Going on Friday, July 23rd in and Near Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls, WI

Happy Friday, everyone! Looking to get out and about on this hot day? There are plenty of events going on in and near Menomonee Falls for you to check out.

  • Waukesha County Fair

The Fair is going on at the Waukesha County Expo Center through the weekend, so it’s a great time to check it out! With it needing to be cancelled last year, many people missed this fun event. There will be a Junior Livestock Auction today. There are also pig, goat and duck races daily along with a Timberworks Lumberjack show. Go out and see the different animals, eat some great food and ride some rides today.

  • German Days 2021 in Glendale at Heidelberg Park at the Bavarian Bierhaus

Head over to Glendale for another great event today. It is German Days at Heidelberg Park at the Bavarian Bierhaus! This is a free event with no cover or gate charge. It opens at 4 p.m. on Friday with a free keg tapping at 6 p.m. There will be a fish fry in the park with their traditional fish fry, Bavarian Steckerlfisch and rotisserie meats. There are over 300 picnic talbes spread out in various locations. There will be live music by Alpine Blast Trio tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Washington County Fair

You can also venture just north of Menomonee Falls for the Wahsinton County Fair at the Washington County Fair Park and Conference Center. Just as with the Waukesha County Fair, it is going on through the weekend. There will be multiple entertainment stages, exciting rides and games, animals, family activities, events, contests, vendors and yummy delights to choose from.

  • Hops and Hounds at Homestead Hollow County Park in Germantown

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., head to Homestead Hollow County Park in Germantown for this fun event entitled Hops and Hounds for you and your dog. This is a special beer garden event that will support the Washington County Humane Society. There will be food, music, brews and fun activities. There will be brats and snacks hosted by Girl Scout Troops #20099. You can listen to live music all night from Dennis O’Hagan and Mission Accomplished. There will be a dog bone scavenger hunt with four metal dog bones placed throughout the park. The winners will receive a 2022 annual park pass. You can also take a picture with your furry friend in the Doggie Photo Booth.. The raffle begins at 4 p.m. and park entry is free.

  • Brewfinity Beer Garden in Fox Brook Park in Brookfield

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight head to Fox Brook Park in Brookfield for this fun beer garden event. There will be a selection of Brewfinity craft beers on tap with additional beers and hard seltzers available in cans. Food will be provided by Big Daddy O’s BBQ Food truck. In order to access the parks, you will need an annual park pass or a day pass.

  • Yoga in the Park at Rotary Park in Menomonee Falls

If you are up for some toasty yoga tonight, head to Rotary Park in Menomonee Falls at 5:30 p.m. This will be an hour-long class. It is a great opportunity for a peaceful yoga practice outside. You will be able to hear the sounds of the river and the outdoor wildlife as you move through an all-level yoga practice. Make sure to bring water, your mat and bug spray, just in case. It costs $20. Make sure to meet on the Fond du Lac side of the park near the pavilion.

Have a great Friday night with one or more of the events going on in and near Menomonee Falls today!

