Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Summer Bucket List Locations to Visit

Kimberly Ritter

Heading to Minneapolis and wanting some fun activities to do as a family? Here are our must-see attractions to do in this city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iU0D2_0bDlhHHq00

A popular Midwest destination city, Minneapolis has lots of fun attractions to offer families. From the Mall of America to a fantastic zoo and museums, there are lots of fun things to do for all ages. If you are heading to Minneapolis sometime soon, here are some of our family’s favorite attractions that you won’t want to miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhsaY_0bDlhHHq00

Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America
Looking for a fun place to play in the Minneapolis area without summer heat and humidity? Nickelodeon Universe is an amazing all-season theme park located indoors at the Mall of America. With a wide assortment of rides and attractions for all ages, this unique amusement park can provide hours of entertainment for all ages.

With rides for little kids, big kids and all ages, there is something for everyone at Nickelodeon Universe. We have been several times over the years and always enjoy our visits even when the summer heat is hitting close to 100 degrees outside. If you’re headed to Minneapolis or the Mall of America, Nickelodeon Universe is not to be missed. Learn more about this fun area attraction and how to save while you are there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMbBQ_0bDlhHHq00

FlyOver America

Another fun attraction at the Mall of America gives you amazing views without leaving the mall!

FlyOver America uses the latest in-flight ride technology to give you a bird’s eye view of America’s most awe-inspiring sights. You will sit in a suspended chair, your feet dangling, in front of a gigantic spherical screen. Special effects including wind, mist and scents, combined with the chair’s motion, will make you feel like you’re truly soaring.

Plunge into deep valleys and trace the path of their rushing rivers. Feel the wind in your hair as you glide over tranquil lakes and marvel at the snow-capped mountains towering above. Take in the sights and sounds of buzzing urban settings and the expansive wildlands of the west. By the journey’s end, you will be in true awe of the breathtaking splendor of our country. Coast to coast, valley floor to the mountain top, you’ll travel more than 10,000 miles without leaving the Mall of America! Learn more about this attraction here.

Other must see stops at the Mall of America include a fantastic aquarium at Sea Life Minnesota and mini-golf indoors at Moose Mountain Adventure Golf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quafF_0bDlhHHq00

Minnesota Zoo

One of our family’s favorite Midwest zoo locations, the Minnesota Zoo opened in 1978 and features 485 acres of animals and exhibits. With a wide variety of shows and exhibits, there is so much to see and do, we stop at this zoo every time we are in the area and can’t wait to go back again. Learn more here including ways to save on admission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jdvf4_0bDlhHHq00
Science Center of MinnesotaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Science Center of Minnesota

Did you know that The Science Museum of Minnesota has cool dinosaurs, a giant astronaut, sports science and other cool things to help your kid explore the world around them?

Looking for a fun, family outing that is also educational while you are visiting the Twin Cities area, look no further than The Science Museum of Minnesota! With an amazing selection of exhibits from dinosaurs, to inventions, to sports science and even Imax Convertible Dome Omnitheater, this amazing science center located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Saint Paul offers 370,000 square feet of space for fun and learning. Learn more in my post here.

Whether you’re a Minnesota local or visiting Minneapolis for a few days before school starts, this Midwest town has lots of fun activities to offer families. Know of a fun location that we missed? Leave a comment below!

Be sure to check out my top #SummerBucketList locations in other Midwest cities including #DesMoines, #KansasCity #Omaha and the #WisconsinDells.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf95a0b8547d456c804a9e573a61665b.blob

Two Kids and a Coupon is a frugal family website that shares news, ideas, entertainment, activities, recipes, and tips for today’s busy parents and family on a budget.

690 followers
Loading

More from Kimberly Ritter

Des Moines, IA

Get Away to a Historic Escape at the Hotel Pattee

Looking for a fun and unique getaway only minutes from Des Moines? Don’t miss the historic boutique Hotel Pattee located in Perry Iowa. Hotel PatteeImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Family Summer Bucket List Activities for La Crosse

Are you heading to La Crosse and wanting some fun activities to do as a family? Here are our must-see attractions to do with kids in this Midwest destination city. La Crosse QueenImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Des Moines, IA

Midwest Road Trips to Take Before Summer Ends

Are you planning a late summer adventure and want an easy road trip from Des Moines? Here are some of our favorite Midwest road trips to take before summer ends. Science Center of MinnesotaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Winterset, IA

Did You Know You Can Play w/ Alpacas? Here's Where!

Looking for a unique animal experience that your whole family will love? Here’s why you should make a road trip to see the Rusty Stars Alpacas in Winterset, Iowa. Rusty Stars AlpacasImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

5 Must See Attractions for Families in Kansas City

Are you making plans to visit Kansas City? If so, don’t miss these must see attractions for families. Sea Life AquariumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com. Summer is almost over and school starts in just a few weeks. Are you planning a family road trip or two before summer ends? To help you plan your family travels, I’ve been sharing some of our favorite family destinations around the Midwest.Read full story

Hit the Road on RAGBRAI w/ These Fun Facts

RAGBRAI is hitting the road in Iowa this week and cyclists from across the state, around the country and even from around the world will be pedaling across Iowa. Since 1973, riders of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (also known as RAGBRAI) have made the annual adventure from river to river.Read full story
Wisconsin Dells, WI

6 Indoor Activities to Do in the Wisconsin Dells

Are you afraid that the weather is not cooperating during your Wisconsin Dells vacation and need some fun ideas to do with your kids indoors? Here are some of our favorite indoor Wisconsin Dells attractions to do before summer ends.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Learn the History Behind Disney at the Walt Disney Family Museum

Have you ever wondered about the history behind Walt Disney and the legacy that he has left behind? Get an inside look at Disney history at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California.Read full story
Wisconsin Dells, WI

5 Scary and Spooky Attractions in the Wisconsin Dells

Are you looking to explore the spooky side of the Wisconsin Dells? These 5 attractions can help you see some of the more unique adventures that the Dells have to offer. Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat ToursImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Iowa State

Here's Where to See Sunflowers in Central Iowa

Are you on a quest to find the perfect sunflower field to visit in the Des Moines area? Here are some of the central Iowa locations where you can find sunflowers to enjoy and to photograph.Read full story
Burbank, CA

An Inside Look Into Walt Disney’s Office

Have you ever wondered about Walt Disney's Office? Here is a behind the scenes look at where some of the Disney magic was created!. If you’ve ever wondered about Walt Disney or everything that he created, Walt’s office exists on the Disney Animation Studios lot in Burbank, California. It has been recreated in precise detail in its original location on the third floor of the Animation building.Read full story
Iowa State

Day Out WIth Thomas Returning to Boone, Iowa

Do you have a little engineer who is just nuts about Thomas? This fall you can give him or her a chance to visit their favorite No. 1 engine as Thomas the Tank Engine returns to Boone, Iowa.Read full story
4 comments
Iowa State

Fun Facts About the Iowa State Fair You Didn’t Know

Headed to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines next month? After a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Iowa State Fair is back for 2021. Here’s some fun facts about the Iowa State Fair to enjoy before you plan your trip!Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Have an Animal Adventure at the Nashville Zoo

If you’re looking for a family friendly adventure to do in Nashville, look no farther than the Nashville Zoo. Here’s why you’ll want to make a visit to this attraction. Nashville ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Serve Up Southern Food and Hospitality at Monell’s at the Manor

Are you looking for somewhere to eat in Nashville that is full of southern hospitality and a delicious southern menu? Look no further than Monell’s, with three locations in the Nashville area.Read full story
Omaha, NE

Summer Bucket List for Omaha With Kids

Are you looking to have a few more adventures in Omaha, Nebraska with your family before summer ends? Here are our family’s favorite must-see locations!. Whether you’re an Omaha local or making a road trip with your family, there are lots of fun places to visit in the area. If you’re planning some small adventures to do together before the summer ends, here are our summer bucket list locations to see in Omaha with kids.Read full story
Wisconsin Dells, WI

A Must-Do Summer Bucket List for the Wisconsin Dells

Are you visiting the Wisconsin Dells and are wondering what not to miss? Here is our summer bucket list for the Wisconsin Dells and our fave activities for families. Wilderness Water Park Wisconsin DellsImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
1 comments
Des Moines, IA

Summer Bucket List Items to do in Des Moines Before School Starts

School starts in a month, are you looking for some fun adventures to have with your kids in the Des Moines area before school starts? Here are our favorite summer bucket list items to do with your family before summer ends.Read full story
Des Moines, IA

Ride the Heritage Carousel for Free on Sunday, July 25th

Des Moines residents will be able to enjoy the Heritage Carousel for free as the popular metro area landmark offers free rides on Sunday, July 25th for National Carousel Day. Heritage Carousel in Des MoinesImage Courtesy of Heritage Carousel.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy