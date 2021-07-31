Minneapolis Summer Bucket List Locations to Visit

Heading to Minneapolis and wanting some fun activities to do as a family? Here are our must-see attractions to do in this city.

A popular Midwest destination city, Minneapolis has lots of fun attractions to offer families. From the Mall of America to a fantastic zoo and museums, there are lots of fun things to do for all ages. If you are heading to Minneapolis sometime soon, here are some of our family’s favorite attractions that you won’t want to miss.

Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America

Looking for a fun place to play in the Minneapolis area without summer heat and humidity? Nickelodeon Universe is an amazing all-season theme park located indoors at the Mall of America. With a wide assortment of rides and attractions for all ages, this unique amusement park can provide hours of entertainment for all ages.

With rides for little kids, big kids and all ages, there is something for everyone at Nickelodeon Universe. We have been several times over the years and always enjoy our visits even when the summer heat is hitting close to 100 degrees outside. If you’re headed to Minneapolis or the Mall of America, Nickelodeon Universe is not to be missed. Learn more about this fun area attraction and how to save while you are there.

FlyOver America

Another fun attraction at the Mall of America gives you amazing views without leaving the mall!

FlyOver America uses the latest in-flight ride technology to give you a bird’s eye view of America’s most awe-inspiring sights. You will sit in a suspended chair, your feet dangling, in front of a gigantic spherical screen. Special effects including wind, mist and scents, combined with the chair’s motion, will make you feel like you’re truly soaring.

Plunge into deep valleys and trace the path of their rushing rivers. Feel the wind in your hair as you glide over tranquil lakes and marvel at the snow-capped mountains towering above. Take in the sights and sounds of buzzing urban settings and the expansive wildlands of the west. By the journey’s end, you will be in true awe of the breathtaking splendor of our country. Coast to coast, valley floor to the mountain top, you’ll travel more than 10,000 miles without leaving the Mall of America! Learn more about this attraction here .



Other must see stops at the Mall of America include a fantastic aquarium at Sea Life Minnesota and mini-golf indoors at Moose Mountain Adventure Golf.

Minnesota Zoo

One of our family’s favorite Midwest zoo locations, the Minnesota Zoo opened in 1978 and features 485 acres of animals and exhibits. With a wide variety of shows and exhibits, there is so much to see and do, we stop at this zoo every time we are in the area and can’t wait to go back again. Learn more here including ways to save on admission.

Science Center of Minnesota

Did you know that The Science Museum of Minnesota has cool dinosaurs, a giant astronaut, sports science and other cool things to help your kid explore the world around them?

Looking for a fun, family outing that is also educational while you are visiting the Twin Cities area, look no further than The Science Museum of Minnesota! With an amazing selection of exhibits from dinosaurs, to inventions, to sports science and even Imax Convertible Dome Omnitheater, this amazing science center located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Saint Paul offers 370,000 square feet of space for fun and learning. Learn more in my post here.

Whether you’re a Minnesota local or visiting Minneapolis for a few days before school starts, this Midwest town has lots of fun activities to offer families. Know of a fun location that we missed? Leave a comment below!

Be sure to check out my top #SummerBucketList locations in other Midwest cities including #DesMoines, #KansasCity #Omaha and the #WisconsinDells.

