Des Moines, IA

Get Away to a Historic Escape at the Hotel Pattee

Kimberly Ritter

Looking for a fun and unique getaway only minutes from Des Moines? Don’t miss the historic boutique Hotel Pattee located in Perry Iowa.

If you're looking to get away for a night or a weekend, you can find a unique hotel experience unlike any other just a short drive away from the Des Moines metro.

Nestled away in Perry, just a 40 minute drive from Des Moines, the Hotel Pattee has become well known as a historic destination hotel.

This unique property offers 40 individually decorated and themed guest rooms with each room totally different from the next. Featuring historic and period decor, every room is unique. In addition to our own room during a visit to the Hotel Pattee, there were a few rooms available to visit and the final touches to detail in every room is amazing.

Reservations are available for classic rooms with queen and king beds. Premier rooms, as well as junior and full suites are also available for those needing more space for families, or just to spread out and to make yourself comfortable.

I love how every room has its own story. Check out the details behind what went into each room on the Hotel Pattee website. With such unique decor and amazing stories behind it, it can be tough to choose which one, but every room we visited was fabulous and we can't wait to stay again to check out more in person.

One thing you might not know about the Hotel Pattee is that this historic hotel has its own bowling alley! When the Hotel Pattee opened in 1913, a bowling alley was included. It's since been updated, but definitely still includes all the historic charm. The modern lanes are located on a lower level of the hotel and are a fun way to spend some time during your stay.

In addition to the bowling alley, this historic property offers a full service dining room and lounge, as well as its own dedicated library.

If you’re looking for a memorable dining experience, the Pattee Café offers delicious meals in a fantastic historic setting and is excellent to enjoy even if you’re not staying the night at the hotel. I’ve entertained clients here on more than one occasion, and guests love the full American cuisine menu and the unique decor.

Within this cafe are 3 distinct dining areas that'll take you back to the time when trains were the king of transportation.

The Arrow Room, named for a Milwaukee passenger train, is a recreation of an early 20th Century railroad dining car, and is complete with a coffered ceiling, wood paneling, and murals showing the countryside near Perry by Bouton artist Dennis Adams.

The Challenger and Hiawatha Rooms, also named for Milwaukee trains, are designed in the Arts and Crafts style frequently found in depot restaurants and railroad hotel dining rooms. The Challenger Room has amazing murals of Perry's Railroad past by Iowa artist John Preston that will remind you of the panorama passengers viewed from the train that was Queen of the Rails.

Meals from the Pattee Café are available as dine-in, take-out and curbside. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all available, and everything that we sampled was fantastic. For a relaxing cocktail after dinner, don’t miss the Inter-Urban Lounge.

If you’re looking for a unique space for a meeting, special event or wedding the hotel has space available. Visit their website for more details.

The Hotel Pattee is located at 1112 Willis Ave, Perry, IA 50220. For more information and to make a reservation, visit them online at www.hotelpattee.com.

Be sure to check out my top #SummerBucketList locations in other Midwest cities including #DesMoines, #Omaha #KansasCity and the #WisconsinDells.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

