Kansas City, MO

5 Must See Attractions for Families in Kansas City

Kimberly Ritter

Are you making plans to visit Kansas City? If so, don’t miss these must see attractions for families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WiLu_0bDEdcTW00

Summer is almost over and school starts in just a few weeks. Are you planning a family road trip or two before summer ends? To help you plan your family travels, I’ve been sharing some of our favorite family destinations around the Midwest.

Kansas City is one of our family’s favorites and an easy drive from our home city of Des Moines. In addition to the fantastic Kansas City Zoo and the Kansas City Science City, there are lots of additional attractions to enjoy. Here are some of our family favorites!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2um6GN_0bDEdcTW00

Sea Life Aquarium

Want a look under the ocean without leaving the Midwest? Sea Life is a one story 28,000+ square foot indoor aquarium in the Kansas City area. Get up close and face to face with underwater creatures such as sharks, sting rays, sea stars, sea horses, jellyfish, thousands of fish and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVmdP_0bDEdcTW00

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Kansas City
If you’ve never had the opportunity to check out one of the several LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in various cities, these are a fun and interactive play place for families dedicated to all things LEGO. The LEGO folks had so many people wanting to see the LEGO factory and all the fun things that could be built, they developed these fun centers for families to check out fun LEGO creations and have LEGO experiences all their own.

There are several LEGOLAND Discovery Centers around the country and each is a little different. The one thing that’s consistent with them all though is that they’re a popular place! Learn more about the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Kansas City.

Sea Life and the Lego Discovery Center are located in the same building and both attractions can easily be done in a morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4iiX_0bDEdcTW00

Worlds of Fun
Located in Kansas City, Missouri, Worlds of Fun is an amazing 235 acre amusement park that not only includes access to rides, shows and attractions, but admission also gets you access to Oceans of Fun, their waterpark as well. It’s one of our favorite stops when we visit the Kansas City area in the summer months and a must-see if you’ve never been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6T6t_0bDEdcTW00
Fritz's Railroad RestaurantImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant
You’ve probably had your meals delivered by waiters and waitresses many times over your life, but have you ever had your food delivered by train? Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant offers the unique experience for railroad fans young and old to have their meals delivered by a very unique method — by train! This fun fast food restaurant is a must for families with little engineers for a fun lunch everyone will always remember.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rDK7_0bDEdcTW00

Great Wolf Lodge
A popular resort destination for many families, Great Wolf Lodge is a memory making hotel stay for most families. With waterslides, games and so much more, we love Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City. Be sure to check out my article on what to do with teens and tweens at Great Wolf Lodge.

Kansas City is a fun destination for families and there is always plenty to do when you’re planning a visit. Know of a fun attraction that I missed? Leave a comment below. Be sure to check out my favorite Midwest road trip locations as well.

Be sure to check out my top #SummerBucketList locations in other Midwest cities including #DesMoines, #Omaha and the #WisconsinDells.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. #KansasCity #FamilyTravel

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf95a0b8547d456c804a9e573a61665b.blob

Two Kids and a Coupon is a frugal family website that shares news, ideas, entertainment, activities, recipes, and tips for today’s busy parents and family on a budget.

690 followers
Loading

More from Kimberly Ritter

Des Moines, IA

Get Away to a Historic Escape at the Hotel Pattee

Looking for a fun and unique getaway only minutes from Des Moines? Don’t miss the historic boutique Hotel Pattee located in Perry Iowa. Hotel PatteeImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Family Summer Bucket List Activities for La Crosse

Are you heading to La Crosse and wanting some fun activities to do as a family? Here are our must-see attractions to do with kids in this Midwest destination city. La Crosse QueenImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Des Moines, IA

Midwest Road Trips to Take Before Summer Ends

Are you planning a late summer adventure and want an easy road trip from Des Moines? Here are some of our favorite Midwest road trips to take before summer ends. Science Center of MinnesotaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Winterset, IA

Did You Know You Can Play w/ Alpacas? Here's Where!

Looking for a unique animal experience that your whole family will love? Here’s why you should make a road trip to see the Rusty Stars Alpacas in Winterset, Iowa. Rusty Stars AlpacasImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Summer Bucket List Locations to Visit

Heading to Minneapolis and wanting some fun activities to do as a family? Here are our must-see attractions to do in this city. Minnesota ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story

Hit the Road on RAGBRAI w/ These Fun Facts

RAGBRAI is hitting the road in Iowa this week and cyclists from across the state, around the country and even from around the world will be pedaling across Iowa. Since 1973, riders of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (also known as RAGBRAI) have made the annual adventure from river to river.Read full story
Wisconsin Dells, WI

6 Indoor Activities to Do in the Wisconsin Dells

Are you afraid that the weather is not cooperating during your Wisconsin Dells vacation and need some fun ideas to do with your kids indoors? Here are some of our favorite indoor Wisconsin Dells attractions to do before summer ends.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Learn the History Behind Disney at the Walt Disney Family Museum

Have you ever wondered about the history behind Walt Disney and the legacy that he has left behind? Get an inside look at Disney history at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California.Read full story
Wisconsin Dells, WI

5 Scary and Spooky Attractions in the Wisconsin Dells

Are you looking to explore the spooky side of the Wisconsin Dells? These 5 attractions can help you see some of the more unique adventures that the Dells have to offer. Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat ToursImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Iowa State

Here's Where to See Sunflowers in Central Iowa

Are you on a quest to find the perfect sunflower field to visit in the Des Moines area? Here are some of the central Iowa locations where you can find sunflowers to enjoy and to photograph.Read full story
Burbank, CA

An Inside Look Into Walt Disney’s Office

Have you ever wondered about Walt Disney's Office? Here is a behind the scenes look at where some of the Disney magic was created!. If you’ve ever wondered about Walt Disney or everything that he created, Walt’s office exists on the Disney Animation Studios lot in Burbank, California. It has been recreated in precise detail in its original location on the third floor of the Animation building.Read full story
Iowa State

Day Out WIth Thomas Returning to Boone, Iowa

Do you have a little engineer who is just nuts about Thomas? This fall you can give him or her a chance to visit their favorite No. 1 engine as Thomas the Tank Engine returns to Boone, Iowa.Read full story
4 comments
Iowa State

Fun Facts About the Iowa State Fair You Didn’t Know

Headed to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines next month? After a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Iowa State Fair is back for 2021. Here’s some fun facts about the Iowa State Fair to enjoy before you plan your trip!Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Have an Animal Adventure at the Nashville Zoo

If you’re looking for a family friendly adventure to do in Nashville, look no farther than the Nashville Zoo. Here’s why you’ll want to make a visit to this attraction. Nashville ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Serve Up Southern Food and Hospitality at Monell’s at the Manor

Are you looking for somewhere to eat in Nashville that is full of southern hospitality and a delicious southern menu? Look no further than Monell’s, with three locations in the Nashville area.Read full story
Omaha, NE

Summer Bucket List for Omaha With Kids

Are you looking to have a few more adventures in Omaha, Nebraska with your family before summer ends? Here are our family’s favorite must-see locations!. Whether you’re an Omaha local or making a road trip with your family, there are lots of fun places to visit in the area. If you’re planning some small adventures to do together before the summer ends, here are our summer bucket list locations to see in Omaha with kids.Read full story
Wisconsin Dells, WI

A Must-Do Summer Bucket List for the Wisconsin Dells

Are you visiting the Wisconsin Dells and are wondering what not to miss? Here is our summer bucket list for the Wisconsin Dells and our fave activities for families. Wilderness Water Park Wisconsin DellsImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
1 comments
Des Moines, IA

Summer Bucket List Items to do in Des Moines Before School Starts

School starts in a month, are you looking for some fun adventures to have with your kids in the Des Moines area before school starts? Here are our favorite summer bucket list items to do with your family before summer ends.Read full story
Des Moines, IA

Ride the Heritage Carousel for Free on Sunday, July 25th

Des Moines residents will be able to enjoy the Heritage Carousel for free as the popular metro area landmark offers free rides on Sunday, July 25th for National Carousel Day. Heritage Carousel in Des MoinesImage Courtesy of Heritage Carousel.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy