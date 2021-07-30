5 Must See Attractions for Families in Kansas City

Are you making plans to visit Kansas City? If so, don’t miss these must see attractions for families.

Sea Life Aquarium Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Summer is almost over and school starts in just a few weeks. Are you planning a family road trip or two before summer ends? To help you plan your family travels, I’ve been sharing some of our favorite family destinations around the Midwest.

Kansas City is one of our family’s favorites and an easy drive from our home city of Des Moines. In addition to the fantastic Kansas City Zoo and the Kansas City Science City, there are lots of additional attractions to enjoy. Here are some of our family favorites!

Sea Life Aquarium Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Sea Life Aquarium

Want a look under the ocean without leaving the Midwest? Sea Life is a one story 28,000+ square foot indoor aquarium in the Kansas City area. Get up close and face to face with underwater creatures such as sharks, sting rays, sea stars, sea horses, jellyfish, thousands of fish and more.

Legoland Discovery Center Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Kansas City

If you’ve never had the opportunity to check out one of the several LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in various cities, these are a fun and interactive play place for families dedicated to all things LEGO. The LEGO folks had so many people wanting to see the LEGO factory and all the fun things that could be built, they developed these fun centers for families to check out fun LEGO creations and have LEGO experiences all their own.

There are several LEGOLAND Discovery Centers around the country and each is a little different. The one thing that’s consistent with them all though is that they’re a popular place! Learn more about the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Kansas City .

Sea Life and the Lego Discovery Center are located in the same building and both attractions can easily be done in a morning.

Worlds of Fun Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Worlds of Fun

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, Worlds of Fun is an amazing 235 acre amusement park that not only includes access to rides, shows and attractions, but admission also gets you access to Oceans of Fun, their waterpark as well. It’s one of our favorite stops when we visit the Kansas City area in the summer months and a must-see if you’ve never been.

Fritz's Railroad Restaurant Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant

You’ve probably had your meals delivered by waiters and waitresses many times over your life, but have you ever had your food delivered by train? Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant offers the unique experience for railroad fans young and old to have their meals delivered by a very unique method — by train! This fun fast food restaurant is a must for families with little engineers for a fun lunch everyone will always remember.

Great Wolf Lodge Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Great Wolf Lodge

A popular resort destination for many families, Great Wolf Lodge is a memory making hotel stay for most families. With waterslides, games and so much more, we love Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City. Be sure to check out my article on what to do with teens and tweens at Great Wolf Lodge .



Kansas City is a fun destination for families and there is always plenty to do when you’re planning a visit. Know of a fun attraction that I missed? Leave a comment below. Be sure to check out my favorite Midwest road trip locations as well.

Be sure to check out my top #SummerBucketList locations in other Midwest cities including #DesMoines, #Omaha and the #WisconsinDells.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. #KansasCity #FamilyTravel