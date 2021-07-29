Wisconsin Dells, WI

6 Indoor Activities to Do in the Wisconsin Dells

Kimberly Ritter

Are you afraid that the weather is not cooperating during your Wisconsin Dells vacation and need some fun ideas to do with your kids indoors? Here are some of our favorite indoor Wisconsin Dells attractions to do before summer ends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06N2It_0bBjBzT400
Lost Temple Wisconsin DellsImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The Wisconsin Dells has a lot to offer, and there’s so many reasons this resort city draws visitors all year long. While it is a fun place to visit for families of all ages, the Wisconsin weather may not always cooperate. If you’re looking for indoor fun in the Wisconsin Dells, here are some attractions not to miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pai8l_0bBjBzT400
C<strong>hula Vista Water Park Wisconsin D</strong>ellsImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Get Wet at the Indoor Water Parks
While lots of the waterpark locations provide outdoor fun in the sun, there is plenty to do at the indoor portions as well! This summer we enjoyed the lazy rivers, slides, wave pools and more at several parks including Chula Vista, the Wilderness Resort and more. While the temps were too cool for outdoor swimming during our visit, the indoor water parks had lots to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdWQp_0bBjBzT400
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Enjoy the Fun and Funky Attractions
If you need to keep busy indoors, there are lots of fun and funky museums to explore in the Wisconsin Dells. Some of our top favorites include Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum, Tommy Bartlett Exploratory Interactive Science Center and the Top Secret A Highly Classified Experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOyln_0bBjBzT400
Take Flight in Wisconsin DellsImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Have a Sky High Adventure at Take Flight
If you’re looking for a sky high adventure to take with your family this summer, look no further than Take Flight at the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

Take Flight is the first fly ride of its kind in Wisconsin Dells giving you the sensation of flying as your feet dangle and your seat rolls, dips and glides in front of a gigantic 65′ wide x 48′ tall screen! With special seats that dip, dive and soar with the action, you’ll experience wind water and even scent effects during the feature. Learn more here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFxsg_0bBjBzT400
Wizard Quest Wisconsin DellsImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Find Adventure at Wizard Quest
Is your family looking for a fun and active indoor activity to do together in the Wisconsin Dells? An adventure like no other, Wizard Quest allows players to have an interactive experience in a giant 13,000-square-foot fantasy-themed labyrinth. Here’s why you’ll want to give it a try!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447DAs_0bBjBzT400
Knuckleheads Wisconsin DellsImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Go Crazy at Knuckleheads

Looking for a full afternoon of indoor fun in the Wisconsin Dells? At Knuckleheads, you’ll find a trampoline park, rides, bowling and more.

Offering a massive arcade, rides virtual reality, go karts, a ropes course, trampoline park and more, Knuckleheads is the perfect place for kids and kids at heart to have fun. Here’s why it’s a must see during your next visit to the Dells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlygg_0bBjBzT400
Top Secret A Highly Classified Experience.Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Explore the Spooky Side of the Wisconsin Dells
Looking for some thrills and chills? Explore the spooky side of the Dells all year long with these mostly indoor attractions. Check out my Newsbreak article here on all my family’s favorite Wisconsin Dells attractions to get your scare on.

Indoors or outside, the Wisconsin Dells has lots to offer visitors all year long. Know of a fun family indoor attraction that I missed? Leave a comment below!

Is your family visiting the Wisconsin Dells for the first time? Be sure to check out my Newsbreak article on what to expect when visiting the Wisconsin Dells and other reviews of area attractions. Also, don't miss my family's #SummerBucketList picks for the Wisconsin Dells as well.

