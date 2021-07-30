San Francisco, CA

Learn the History Behind Disney at the Walt Disney Family Museum

Kimberly Ritter

Have you ever wondered about the history behind Walt Disney and the legacy that he has left behind? Get an inside look at Disney history at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOUGh_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Did you know that you can get an inside look at all things Disney and the man that created it all?

Walt Disney is a single man who changed animation to an art and transformed the film industry. His imagination created and led to many of the films, characters and creations that generations have loved. A single museum located in San Francisco shares the amazing story of this unique man who had a vision that changed entertainment forever. Here is a little bit about it:

Opened in 2008, the Walt Disney Family Museum is located in the scenic Presidio of San Francisco. It is adjacent to the recently refurbished Main Post, in a former U.S. Army barracks renovated by renowned architect David Rockwell.

This unique 40,000 square foot museum dedicated to all things Disney tells the story of the man behind the myth through Walt Disney’s own voice and interactive galleries. It features historic materials and artifacts, early drawings and animation, movies, music, state-of-the-art technologies, listening stations, more than 200 video screens. There is even a 14 foot model of Disneyland and much more.

Visitors can also enjoy the Museum store, and the 114 seat Fantasia-‐‐inspired theater, which shows Disney classics six days a week.

In addition to its galleries, the Museum presents screenings of a different Disney classic film every month, as well as related live programs and concerts, that feature Disney Legends, actors, animators,musicians, character voices, historians and Disney family members.

Walt Disney was the creator of Mickey Mouse, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disneyland and much more. His artistry, imagination and vision influenced popular culture through animated and live-‐‐action films, television programs, theme parks and new technologies. This San Francisco based museum was co-founded by Walt’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller, and grandson, Walter E.D. Miller, the Museum is owned and operated by the Walt Disney Family Foundation, a non‐profit foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXkC3_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

From the very first sketches of Mortimer Mouse (Mickey's origin) to decades of original movie original movie posters, illustrations, figurines and more and you'll find everything from Walt's childhood's interest in animation and drawing to his final days at Disney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNxUo_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Even the walls have his words of wisdom and snippets of his life as you travel through his life over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3cZM_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

This Steamboat Willie walk represents 15 seconds of film footage which is 348 frames of animation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaMUD_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Color made a huge impact on animated films, and at the museum you can see how the inks changed the illustrations at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi31x_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

One thing that I didn't know was that the Walt Disney Studios were "occupied" during World War II to produce propaganda and training materials for the United States military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZFlt_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The end of the museum even has a sad tribute to Walt's death that includes news reports from the day he passed and magazine covers and illustrations from around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBOw7_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Taking a look at Tomorrowland

Towards the end of his life, Walt Disney developed groundbreaking attractions for global events, including the 1964-‐‐65 New York World’s Fair. These developments paved the way for many of the popular attractions at Disney theme parks today including Epcot, the monorail and Tomorrowland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apjy5_0bBU1RSu00
The Walt Disney Family MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The Walt Disney Museum is a fantastic place to learn more about all things Disney and the man who created them all. It’s a must see museum in the San Francisco area for movie lovers, and a great educational experience for Disney fans.

Tickets for the Walt Disney Museum are currently on a timed basis and can be purchased in advance online here. Guests visiting the museum with CityPass are not able to reserve tickets online, but can bring their pass to the main entrance.

Free Admission to Military Members and Their Families
The Walt Disney Family Museum does provide free admission to the museum and this exhibition year-round for active, retired, and veteran military personnel and their spouses and dependents with valid ID.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is located at 104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio

San Francisco, CA 94129. For more information on the museum you can call 415.345.6800 or visit www.waltdisney.org.

The museum’s current operating hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm, with last gallery entry at 4pm. The museum is closed Monday through Wednesday.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf95a0b8547d456c804a9e573a61665b.blob

Two Kids and a Coupon is a frugal family website that shares news, ideas, entertainment, activities, recipes, and tips for today’s busy parents and family on a budget.

690 followers
Loading

More from Kimberly Ritter

Des Moines, IA

Get Away to a Historic Escape at the Hotel Pattee

Looking for a fun and unique getaway only minutes from Des Moines? Don’t miss the historic boutique Hotel Pattee located in Perry Iowa. Hotel PatteeImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Family Summer Bucket List Activities for La Crosse

Are you heading to La Crosse and wanting some fun activities to do as a family? Here are our must-see attractions to do with kids in this Midwest destination city. La Crosse QueenImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Des Moines, IA

Midwest Road Trips to Take Before Summer Ends

Are you planning a late summer adventure and want an easy road trip from Des Moines? Here are some of our favorite Midwest road trips to take before summer ends. Science Center of MinnesotaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Winterset, IA

Did You Know You Can Play w/ Alpacas? Here's Where!

Looking for a unique animal experience that your whole family will love? Here’s why you should make a road trip to see the Rusty Stars Alpacas in Winterset, Iowa. Rusty Stars AlpacasImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Summer Bucket List Locations to Visit

Heading to Minneapolis and wanting some fun activities to do as a family? Here are our must-see attractions to do in this city. Minnesota ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

5 Must See Attractions for Families in Kansas City

Are you making plans to visit Kansas City? If so, don’t miss these must see attractions for families. Sea Life AquariumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com. Summer is almost over and school starts in just a few weeks. Are you planning a family road trip or two before summer ends? To help you plan your family travels, I’ve been sharing some of our favorite family destinations around the Midwest.Read full story

Hit the Road on RAGBRAI w/ These Fun Facts

RAGBRAI is hitting the road in Iowa this week and cyclists from across the state, around the country and even from around the world will be pedaling across Iowa. Since 1973, riders of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (also known as RAGBRAI) have made the annual adventure from river to river.Read full story
Wisconsin Dells, WI

6 Indoor Activities to Do in the Wisconsin Dells

Are you afraid that the weather is not cooperating during your Wisconsin Dells vacation and need some fun ideas to do with your kids indoors? Here are some of our favorite indoor Wisconsin Dells attractions to do before summer ends.Read full story
2 comments
Wisconsin Dells, WI

5 Scary and Spooky Attractions in the Wisconsin Dells

Are you looking to explore the spooky side of the Wisconsin Dells? These 5 attractions can help you see some of the more unique adventures that the Dells have to offer. Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat ToursImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Iowa State

Here's Where to See Sunflowers in Central Iowa

Are you on a quest to find the perfect sunflower field to visit in the Des Moines area? Here are some of the central Iowa locations where you can find sunflowers to enjoy and to photograph.Read full story
Burbank, CA

An Inside Look Into Walt Disney’s Office

Have you ever wondered about Walt Disney's Office? Here is a behind the scenes look at where some of the Disney magic was created!. If you’ve ever wondered about Walt Disney or everything that he created, Walt’s office exists on the Disney Animation Studios lot in Burbank, California. It has been recreated in precise detail in its original location on the third floor of the Animation building.Read full story
Iowa State

Day Out WIth Thomas Returning to Boone, Iowa

Do you have a little engineer who is just nuts about Thomas? This fall you can give him or her a chance to visit their favorite No. 1 engine as Thomas the Tank Engine returns to Boone, Iowa.Read full story
4 comments
Iowa State

Fun Facts About the Iowa State Fair You Didn’t Know

Headed to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines next month? After a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Iowa State Fair is back for 2021. Here’s some fun facts about the Iowa State Fair to enjoy before you plan your trip!Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Have an Animal Adventure at the Nashville Zoo

If you’re looking for a family friendly adventure to do in Nashville, look no farther than the Nashville Zoo. Here’s why you’ll want to make a visit to this attraction. Nashville ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Serve Up Southern Food and Hospitality at Monell’s at the Manor

Are you looking for somewhere to eat in Nashville that is full of southern hospitality and a delicious southern menu? Look no further than Monell’s, with three locations in the Nashville area.Read full story
Omaha, NE

Summer Bucket List for Omaha With Kids

Are you looking to have a few more adventures in Omaha, Nebraska with your family before summer ends? Here are our family’s favorite must-see locations!. Whether you’re an Omaha local or making a road trip with your family, there are lots of fun places to visit in the area. If you’re planning some small adventures to do together before the summer ends, here are our summer bucket list locations to see in Omaha with kids.Read full story
Wisconsin Dells, WI

A Must-Do Summer Bucket List for the Wisconsin Dells

Are you visiting the Wisconsin Dells and are wondering what not to miss? Here is our summer bucket list for the Wisconsin Dells and our fave activities for families. Wilderness Water Park Wisconsin DellsImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com.Read full story
1 comments
Des Moines, IA

Summer Bucket List Items to do in Des Moines Before School Starts

School starts in a month, are you looking for some fun adventures to have with your kids in the Des Moines area before school starts? Here are our favorite summer bucket list items to do with your family before summer ends.Read full story
Des Moines, IA

Ride the Heritage Carousel for Free on Sunday, July 25th

Des Moines residents will be able to enjoy the Heritage Carousel for free as the popular metro area landmark offers free rides on Sunday, July 25th for National Carousel Day. Heritage Carousel in Des MoinesImage Courtesy of Heritage Carousel.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy