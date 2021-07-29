Des Moines, IA

Here's Where to See Sunflowers in Central Iowa

Kimberly Ritter

Are you on a quest to find the perfect sunflower field to visit in the Des Moines area? Here are some of the central Iowa locations where you can find sunflowers to enjoy and to photograph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3El1NK_0bAKfNMS00
Sunflower Fields in Central IowaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Sunflower season is almost here, are you one of the many Iowans trying to find sunflowers to photograph? Sunflowers fields can be amazing to view and to take photos in. If your family has not had the opportunity to check them out, it can definitely be worth the road trip.

Here are some of the central Iowa and Des Moines area locations where you can find sunflower fields.

Ackworth, Iowa

Bank Swallow Bend County Park
Located just a few miles east of Indianola off of Highway 92.

Belle Plaine, Iowa (admission charge)

Pheasant Run Farm
Just south of the junction of US Highway 30 and V40
Sunflowers are expected Early to Mid-August—watch their website and social media for the official opening date

Boone, Iowa (admission charge)

Gustafson Family Pumpkin Patch

Located between Boone and Ames at the corner of Hwy 17 and E26.
886 T AVE Boone, IA 50036
Sunflowers may be visible now according to some visitors

Cambridge, Iowa (admission charge)

Center Grove Orchard

32835 610th Avenue, Cambridge, IA 50046

Cumming, Iowa (admission charge)
Howells Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch
3145 Howell Court, Cumming, Iowa
Annual Sunflower Festival
Saturday, Aug. 15th - Sunday, Aug. 16th
9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Van Meter, Iowa
Badger Creek State Park
Keep an eye on the Iowa DNR Facebook page for when the sunflowers are in bloom.

Winterset, Iowa (admission charge)

Pepper Harrow Farm
1809 S Fourth Ave., Winterset

According to WHO-TV 13, there are sunflower fields in 66 counties across the state of Iowa. While some are located on private farms, other public fields that are located in state parks are actually grown to feed wildlife, and in particular doves that are used for recreational hunting.

In the Des Moines area, Sunflowers are expected to bloom from early August through late September and early October. Some public fields in state parks are free to view and take photos, while others on private farms may charge admission to view the flowers and to participate in additional activities).

With the extreme heat hitting Iowa this summer, some of the fields are already in full bloom, some are running a bit behind and others have not yet started to bloom. To save a trip (and possible disappointment) it doesn’t hurt to check out the website or social media of the location you’re going to visit to check the sunflower status before making a special trip.

Do you know of a sunflower viewing location near Des Moines that I missed? Leave a comment below!

