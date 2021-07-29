Winterset, IA

Did You Know You Can Play w/ Alpacas? Here's Where!

Kimberly Ritter

Looking for a unique animal experience that your whole family will love? Here’s why you should make a road trip to see the Rusty Stars Alpacas in Winterset, Iowa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NREYO_0b8ZzZRY00

With the current pandemic we haven’t traveled as much as usual as a family. We have been staying closer to home last year and this year. In our quest to get out of the house and have some road trips, visiting Rusty Stars Alpacas has become one of our favorite day trips from Des Moines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uppic_0b8ZzZRY00

With free admission, this alpaca farm has friendly alpacas that love to be fed, petted and even snuggled. My teen and tween love to go visit their furry friends and it’s a fun experience for families of all ages.

If you didn’t know that you needed alpaca love to make your summer better, you’ll want to make a special stop to this farm where the friendly creatures love the attention they get from visitors. Be prepared for up close and personal interactions and be sure to bring your phone for fun photos, we even found that the alpacas liked to take selfies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dald1_0b8ZzZRY00

While you are at Rusty Stars Alpacas, you can learn about alpacas on a “farm to fashion” alpaca farm. Experience the alpacas in their environment and then see and shop the amazing products made from their wool. The owners are usually on hand to show you around and to introduce you to the alpacas. However, we usually found that the alpacas need no introduction and are ready to barge on up and demand love and attention all on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgNCo_0b8ZzZRY00

Rusty Stars Alpacas is open to the public on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Visits are free, but cash donations are accepted from those visiting. You’ll also want to support this Winterset, Iowa area business by visiting their gift shop (where all forms of payment are accepted) and purchase some of the amazing merchandise that they have to offer. Some of the items they offer for sale are alpaca wool socks, scarves and more.

Rusty Stars Alpacas is located at 2054 Rustic Ln, Winterset, IA 50273. For more information visit their Facebook page. You can also find them online at www.rustystarsfarm.com. They do occasionally have closings for holidays and other events, so be sure to keep an eye on their social media or give them a call at (515) 705-8404 before making a special trip.

An easy road trip from Des Moines, visiting Rusty Stars Alpacas in Winterset is a fun and affordable activity to do for a few hours on a Saturday to get out of the house. While you are in the area, be sure to check out some of the great covered bridges of Madison County as well.

We’ve made the road trip to Rusty Stars on more than one occasion and they are on our list to visit again before this summer ends.

Be sure to hit the follow button below for more fun destinations to visit and check out our other Newsbreak articles for Central Iowa #SummerBucketList locations you may want to visit.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. #Winterset #RustyStarsAlpacas #Iowa

