Serve Up Southern Food and Hospitality at Monell’s at the Manor

Are you looking for somewhere to eat in Nashville that is full of southern hospitality and a delicious southern menu? Look no further than Monell’s, with three locations in the Nashville area.

Monell's at the Manor Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com



No visit to the south is complete without enjoying the food. Sweet tea, fried chicken, grits and more are a must. We found all of these and more in Nashville, served up with a side of hospitality.

During our recent visit to Nashville, my family visited Monell’s at the Manor for a delicious breakfast that can only be enjoyed in the south. Housed in what was formerly known as the Colemere Mansion, the home was originally built by Colonel E.W. Cole, a former Confederate officer who served under Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Colemere Mansion quickly became noted for its many distinguished guests and extravagant social events and no fewer than five U.S. presidents have visited the mansion. While the original home was destroyed in a fire in 1929, family members rebuilt the mansion. It went on to have a colorful history that included being a private men’s club and a hotspot for confiscated liquor during prohibition.

The home was scheduled for demolition by the Nashville Airport Authority until Monell’s founder and owner leased and remodelled the home. In addition to the family-style dining for which Monell’s is famous, the restaurant regularly hosts weddings, rehearsal dinners and other catered special events inside its beautifully restored interior.

There is an old saying in the South, ‘There are no such things as strangers, only friends we haven’t met yet.” and Monell’s at the Manor serves up their delicious menu family style at long tables with other guests. Their country breakfast has been named the Best Brunch in Nashville two years in a row by the Nashville Scene and it is served 7 days a week.

Get to know others from the area and those visiting from out of state as you pass around large, generous bowls of delicious food. Did someone at your table take the last biscuit or piece of chicken? No worries! It’s all you can eat, so the friendly wait staff will bring more.

A must to try at Monell’s is their skillet fried chicken which is served with every single meal, 7 days a week, 365 days a year including breakfast. My husband fell in love with the chicken, and my entire family loved the packed breakfast menu that included smoked sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, country ham, fried apples, pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese grits, skillet fried chicken, corn pudding, coffee and more. Sweet tea is of course on the menu as well and other beverages are available by request.

Finding food that my family of picky eaters can agree upon when we are on the road can sometimes be a challenge, but my entire family of four as well as my in-laws all left Monell’s full and happy. A delicious place to get your southern food fix, we’ll be back the next time we are in Nashville.

Monell’s at the Manor is located at 1400 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. For more information and detailed menu options, you can visit them online at monellstn.com .

In addition to Monell’s at the Manor, Monell’s has two other restaurant locations in the greater Nashville area. These three locations include the original location in Germantown (a neighborhood in downtown Nashville), Monell’s at the Manor, which also features a seated family style service… and Cafe Monell’s, which serves patrons on the go.

For more fun things to do in the area, be sure to check out the Tennessee Safari Park and the Nashville Sounds for baseball. Hit the follow button below for more fun family travel destinations that your family will love.

