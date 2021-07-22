Omaha, NE

Summer Bucket List for Omaha With Kids

Kimberly Ritter

Are you looking to have a few more adventures in Omaha, Nebraska with your family before summer ends? Here are our family’s favorite must-see locations!

Whether you’re an Omaha local or making a road trip with your family, there are lots of fun places to visit in the area. If you’re planning some small adventures to do together before the summer ends, here are our summer bucket list locations to see in Omaha with kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JDqT_0b4xyJfR00
The Durham Museum in Omaha, NebraskaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The Durham Museum

Housed in the former Union Station building, the Durham Museum has a long and unique railroad history. The station opened in 1931 to great fanfare and quickly became one of the busiest stations in the nation. In its heyday, 64 passenger trains and some 10,000 passengers utilized the facility every day. The station closed several decades later as train travel began to decline, but it was later renovated into a fantastic museum that features art deco architecture, Omaha’s railroad history and more. Visitors can check out permanent and traveling exhibits including restored train cars, model trains, vintage storefronts and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPmfp_0b4xyJfR00
Omaha Henry Doorly ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

One of the top places most parents think of when considering things to do in Omaha with kids is the Omaha Zoo. Consistently rated one of the top zoos in the country, the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska is a fan favorite with animal lovers of all ages. Located on the edge of Omaha near the Iowa border, the zoo is a popular road trip with families from several states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8fCu_0b4xyJfR00
Omaha Henry Doorly ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The Henry Doorly Zoo features America’s largest Aquarium in a Zoo, the world’s largest indoor desert and nocturnal exhibit and America’s largest indoor rainforest as well as other world class exhibits.

While all of the exhibits are fantastic, must-sees are the penguins, the aquarium, the rainforest, the giraffes and the sky ride. If you have limited time, make sure you see these before the other attractions.

Visit Bob

Want a fun walk that takes you between two states? Be sure to check out the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge that crosses the Missouri river and on the Nebraska side, enjoy the 3-acre Omaha Plaza with an interactive water jet fountain, and access to the National Park Service Visitors Center. The bridge is connected to more than 150 miles of nature trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtXkv_0b4xyJfR00
Lauritzen Gardens in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Lauritzen Gardens

Did you know that Omaha has a beautiful botanical gardens just minutes from the zoo and it is an amazing adventure for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy? Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha is a living museum of unique four-season plant displays, maintained to the highest standards consistent with environmental stewardship. It provides memorable educational and aesthetic experiences for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmUj4_0b4xyJfR00
Lauritzen Gardens in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

With acres of attractions and displays, this truly is an attraction to explore and enjoy for an entire day. Wander around and explore gardens and displays both indoors and out, and take the tram for a small additional charge to see the entire grounds and to learn more about the history of the gardens and how they came to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MT6AC_0b4xyJfR00
Kennefick Park OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Kenefick Park

While you’re at Lauritzen Garden, be sure to take the stairs across the parking lot for an additional adventure to visit the giant train engines that welcome visitors to Omaha. Kenefick Park has train engines on display including the Centennial No. 6900 – the largest and most powerful diesel-electric locomotive ever built – and Big Boy No. 4023 – the world’s largest steam locomotive. Visiting the trains is free of charge and also makes for some photo opportunities as well!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeICz_0b4xyJfR00
Omaha Children's MuseumImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The Omaha Children’s Museum

Looking for a fun place to play as a family in the Omaha area? Since 1976 the Omaha Children’s Museum has been a fun place to play, learn and discover how the world works. Filled with fun, educational programming, hands-on exhibits, presentations and special events, the Omaha Children’s Museum allows children to get in touch with their ever changing world. In addition to fun exhibits and displays, they also offer field trips, summer camps, workshops, presentations and more.

Joslyn Art Museum

Another fun Omaha attraction for families offers free admission and the opportunity to experience amazing artwork. The Joslyn Art Museum collects, preserves, and interprets the visual arts of the highest quality, fostering appreciation and enjoyment of art for the benefit of a diverse audience.

Joslyn Art Museum features a wide variety of permanent and temporary exhibits, as well as sculpture gardens for your enjoyment. General admission to the museum is free, however some premium exhibits may have a small additional charge.

Explore Omaha’s Old Market

Up for window shopping in some cool shops and galleries, and to visit some of the neatest stores that Omaha has to offer? Make a stop in Old Market for lots of fun shopping, plus it’s a great place to grab fantastic eats as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tF5Li_0b4xyJfR00
Omaha Henry Doorly ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

No matter where your travels take you, there are lots of fun things to do in Omaha with kids. From the Omaha Zoo to Lauritzen Gardens to the Omaha Children’s Museum and more, you can find everything from animals to beautiful flowers to educational adventures!

Looking for more fun road trip destinations? Be sure to check out our other travel articles on the Newsbreak app.

What are some of your summer bucket list activities to do in Omaha with kids?

Are you an Omaha local or headed to Omaha sometime soon? Be sure to also check out our free things to do with kids in Omaha as well!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. #SummerBucketList #Omaha #FamilyTravel #MidwestTravel

