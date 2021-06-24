Tour the Dells on Land and Water With the Original Wisconsin Ducks® Boat Tour

Want to explore the beauty of the Wisconsin Dells on both land and water? Look no further than the Original Wisconsin Ducks® Boat Tour.

Created in World War II as an amphibious craft to ferry troops and supplies directly from ship to shore, “Duck” boats have been a unique and unusual form of transportation for many decades. One unique Wisconsin Dells area attraction has repurposed these popular vehicles as a fun way to see local sites.

In continuous operation since 1946, the Original Wisconsin Ducks® is the only duck tour in the world with such a long history. They have repurposed these military craft for a tourism craze and help locals and tourists alike get a Wisconsin Dells experience like no other. The classic duck tour splashes into the Wisconsin River and Lake Delton, climbs over sand bars, traverses over four miles of exclusive scenic wilderness trails, and has been thrilling passengers for 75 years and counting,

My family recently took a Duck Boat Tour while in the Wisconsin Dells and it was definitely a fun adventure! This adventure is filled with beautiful scenery, amazing cliffs, and an entertaining driver who combined local tales and area history with lots of dad jokes. My entire family including my tween and teen loved this land and water adventure and it was definitely a memorable way to see and learn more about this beautiful part of Wisconsin.

Because much of this hour-long boat tour is on the water and Wisconsin weather can vary, I’d recommend bringing a sweatshirt or jacket on cooler days since there is lots of wind and water spray as the boat travels. Sunglasses are handy as well to keep the wind out of your eyes and to allow you to take in all the scenery without glaring sun. Like on any boat tour, there is always the chance of getting wet, so be sure to dress accordingly.

The Original Wisconsin Ducks® Boat Tours are open Mid-March thru Mid-November and operate seven days a week rain or shine. Hours are 8 am to 7 pm in high season, with shorter hours in spring and fall. Tours depart continuously every few minutes from their location at 1890 Wisconsin Dells Parkway (Hwy 12), across from the Trojan Horse.

To get to the tour stop location from the interstate, take Exit 87 to the second traffic light. This is the junction of Highways 12, 13 and 16. Turn RIGHT at light and proceed up the hill on Hwy 12 (also known as Wisconsin Dells Parkway). Continue through the stoplight at the junction with Co. Hwy A. Beyond the light, drive down the hill past the Trojan Horse at Mt. Olympus (on your right). Original Wisconsin Ducks® is located at the bottom of the hill on your LEFT. Ample free parking is available.

For more information on the Original Wisconsin Ducks® Boat Tours and to purchase tickets, visit them online at www.wisconsinducktours.com . For more information, you can call 608.254.8751.

Boat tours do run continuously, so you don’t have to make a reservation; however, you can purchase tickets in advance online .

Looking to save money on the Duck Boat Tours and other area Wisconsin Dells attractions? Check out the promotional packages here. You can also purchase tickets at any Dells Boat Tours®, Original Wisconsin Ducks®, or Jet Boat Adventures ticket office.

