Coronavirus Increases Among the Young in Iredell County

Kim McKinney

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

With new strains of the coronavirus popping up, and people getting more comfortable with relaxed guidelines, there is a concern as statistics continue to increase for the virus once again. One difference from the past surges is the fact that increases of the virus in younger people are evident.

Jane Hinson, Iredell County Health Director, says,

"We are seeing COVID-19 cases greatly increasing among our youth population.  During the first week in August, nine of the 531 positive cases in Iredell County were in infants under the age of one. During that same week, 81 school age children tested positive with schools not having started yet. In total, 392 of the 531 cases from the first week in August were in individuals under the age of 49, with 42% of them age 24 to 49. 
Data is displaying to us that the Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus is highly contagious, nearly three times that of the initial strain that infected individuals last year."    

Iredell County is showing 55 cases per 100,000 residents for the last 14 days (as of August 11, 2021). That is a 239% increase from the prior two-week period. This is a rolling number that changes daily. It, of course, does not include those who are not tested.

In Iredell County, 40% of our population is showing as fully vaccinated. 54% of the population over age 18 are fully vaccinated and 77% over age 65. 42% of all residents have received one dose, 64% over age 18 have had at least one dose, and 85% of the population over age 65.

Hinson also said,

"The Iredell County Health Department is working diligently to educate the community on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.  Our agency has employed two Community Health Workers who are able to work with local community organizations, businesses, and the faith community to plan small COVID-19 clinics throughout the community and provide education to those who may have questions or concerns."

In cooperation with Iredell County NAACP chapters, the Iredell County Health Department has produced a video that features local residents sharing their experience with regard to COVID and COVID vaccinations. They encourage others in the county, especially minorities who may be hesitant, to get the COVID vaccine. You can view that video here.

How does Iredell County compare to state and national averages?

In North Carolina, there were 45 COVID cases per 100,00 residents for the 2-week period ending August 11, a 144% increase from the prior two-week period.

In the United States, cases were reported at 37 per 100,000 residents. This is 86% increase from the past 14-day period.

Fifty percent of residents of all ages are fully vaccinated in the United States, with 59% having at least one vaccine. Those over age 65 are at 81% for the fully vaccinated, though 91% have had at least one vaccine. Of those over age 18, 61% are fully vaccinated and 71% have had at least one vaccine.

In North Carolina, 44% are fully vaccinated, with 53% having at least one vaccination. 54% of the population is fully vaccinated over age 18, with 64% having at least one vaccine. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated over age 65, with 85% having at least one vaccine.

To check symptoms, find US COVID-19 vaccination locations near you, or get more information go to coronavirus,gov for information.

