The Historic Sharpe House Partners With WTVI For a Very Special British Tea

There’s been a special relationship between the Historic Sharpe House, located at 402 S. Center St. on South Center St. In Statesville, NC,, and Charlotte PBS station WTVI for several years now.

Their next collaborative event is a Sunday afternoon tea at 1 p.m.on August 22, 2021, at the Charlotte Country Club.

The event will feature a virtual appearance by Lucy Worsely, who is Joint Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palace. She is a historian and a writer, but yet best known by most US PBS watchers as a presenter for shows with historical context. She will speak for about 20 minutes and leave about 50 minutes to answer questions from tea participants. It is expected to be an educational and fun discourse.

The Historic Sharpe House footmen will assist the Charlotte Country Club staff by providing service in the proper Historic Sharpe House fashion, adding British elegance and authenticity to the event.

The female members of the Sharpe House Players will be on hand to showcase fashions from the history of tea from 1840 to 1940. These creations are made by the Sharpe House costumiers Betty VanStory Dobson, Bobbie Moore, and Alice White.

The fashion begins in 1840 because Historic Sharpe House Site Manager Keith Rhyne explains, “Tea actually became a past-time for the aristocrats in 1840, thanks to the Duchess of Bedford. The Duchess of Bedford felt peckish in the afternoon since it was such a very long time from luncheon at 11 or 12 all the way to dinner at 8 or 9:00 at night, so she started asking her staff to provide her some little sandwiches and some biscuits and some cakes for her to eat with her afternoon cup of tea. She then began to invite friends over to partake in such festivities and then they liked the idea (and of course, if it was good enough for the duchess it was good enough for them) so they went to their estates and it began to become a fad.”

Besides the lovely tea, there will be a hat contest, raffles, photo opportunities in front of Highclere Castle and with your favorite Masterpiece characters, and PBS Charlotte Passport, PBS’s on-demand streaming service, allowing you to watch over 1,600 hours of drama, documentaries and more anytime, anywhere.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here and donations of $225 entitle you to one ticket, $400 for two tickets, $540 for three tickets, $720 for four tickets and $875 for five tickets.

This is the third time WTVI and the Historic Sharpe House have worked together on events. They threw the Downton Abbey Farewell in 2016, at the Statesville Civic Center. That event was a formal affair featuring a 6-course dinner. They hosted the premiere of the Downtown Abbey movie in 2019, with a watch party for the movie and an afternoon tea.

Rhyne says, “The Sharpe House is very grateful to have been included with WTVI and we have a great working relationship.”

This fundraiser helps WTVI provide quality programming to a viewing area of 13 counties, with over a million viewers.

