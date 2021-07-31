Statesville, NC

Statesville Park & Soccer Complex - It's Not Just About Soccer

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWYcs_0bDzwUui00
Photo by Kim McKinney

The 70-acre Statesville Park & Soccer Complex gets a lot of activity. It's a place where you will see people of all ages involved in sports of different kinds. For most activities there is no cost, just bring your own equipment.

Currently the soccer fields are closed, but when all seven are in use and the activity is in full swing, it's a bustling place. The excitement of children and their families is exhilarating.

There are three picnic shelters at the park, and both picnic shelters and soccer fields can be rented for $15 an hour (the soccer fields are $35 an hour at night with lights.) Call the Recreation & Parks Administrative Office at 704-878-3429 to inquire about rental availability, though actual reservations must be made in person at the Administrative Office located in the back of the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcUs1_0bDzwUui00
Disc GolfPhoto by Kim McKinney

The disc golf course is split, with nine holes at the Soccer Complex, and another nine holes close by at 310 Signal Hill Drive. Disc golf involves a disc that is smaller than a Frisbee, but heavier. Unlike a Frisbee, it is meant to br thrown only and not to be caught. If you're interested in taking up thid sport, the rules for disc golf can be found here.

Also at the Signal Hill Drive location is a mountain bike trail. It is around three miles long and described as a "moderately hilly single track." There is a bike repair station at this site.

The park also boasts an outdoor volleyball court, for people to grab a game in the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlkwI_0bDzwUui00
Photo by Kim McKinney

The walking trail is a beautiful place to walk, sunshine intermixed with shade. There are over two miles of trails at this site (one way - plan for tun-around distance), with more trail to be available when the Interstate 40 construction is finished.

Flooding does occur over parts of the trail occasionally when we have rainy weather, so if that happens you may find parts of the trail are closed. Not a problem, either turn around and walk the open section or head to another one of our city's beautiful trails. You'll find them placed all over the city,

You'll find a few benches along the way, if you need a bit of a rest. One I saw was donated by the Hikers of Iredell Club.

As part of the Carolina Thread Trail, there is a display at the trail entrance at the Parks & Recreation Center with information for children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wI2bI_0bDzwUui00
Photo by Kim McKinney

There are two large playgrounds in the park, one which is ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, a great thing to open access to all children in our community.

The park does have bathroom facilities.

The Statesville Park & Soccer Complex is located at 2010 Simonton Rd., with trail access located not only there, but also on 2448 East Broad St. (trailhead) and Free Nancy Avenue. The Siminton Rd. lication is close to the trailhead and has the most parking available, unless it is in the midst of soccer season.

I love the stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC and love to show small town life is actually quite lovely and more is going on than may meet the eye.

