Cafe Pharr for a Delicious Dessert in a Beautiful, Relaxing Environment

Karen Pharr makes delicious cakes under the name of Karen's Cakes. She makes them for almost any occasion and they are works of art. Many of her weekends are spent making sure her wedding cakes (and often groom's cakes) are delivered to their destination, set up, and ready to impress wedding guests -- and more importantly, brides and grooms.

From Wednesday through Friday, however, her cake-making headquarters, at 170 River Hill Road in east Statesville, becomes Cafe Pharr from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to the public and cake by the slice is available. The cake slices are $6 each.

The cake flavors change each week. Often they can be found on their Facebook page, but some weeks you just go and find the list of types of cake available when you get there.. You can also call before you go to see what flavors are available.

Choosing from the available flavors is difficult, but you will seldom be disappointed. I normally go for the layer cakes with buttercream (the chocolate 7-layer is my favorite, though I still have many flavors to try). That day only a vanilla layer cake with buttercream was available, which is delicious, but I was out for chocolate My friend and I both went for the Reese's cake with a cheesecake layer. Many of the cakes by the slice feature that cheesecake layer, which Pharr often uses in her cakes.

Reese's cake with a cheesecake layer Photo by Kim McKinney

Cafe Pharr also sells local honey ($20 a quart), elderberry syrup ($12.50j, cake decorating kits, and a few items such as jewelry.

There are a couple of tables indoors, but the large and comfortable front porch seating is both beautiful and inviting. It is covered and there are ceiling fans available for 5he warm days. The day we were there it was pleasant without them.

Porch seating Photo by Kim McKinney

We enjoyed the relaxing setting, and ate our cake and then continued to sit around catching up in the comfy chairs. At no time did we feel rushed.

There were also tables in a patio area outdoors available.

While there is a bit of traffic on River Hill Rd., mostly it is simply tranquil and quiet. The day we were there a few customers came by to pick up cake slices to go, or other orders that had been placed.

Karen and her husband are usually staffing Cafe Pharr when it is open, and they are always pleasant and accomodating.

If you follow the company's Facebook page, cakes or cupcakes occasionally go for raffle to the highest bidder. Bidding is usually enthusiastic.

A trip to Cafe Pharr is a delightful way to spend the afternoon. Any encounter with Karen's Cakes and Cafe Pharr usually make your day better..

