Statesville, NC

Cafe Pharr for a Delicious Dessert in a Beautiful, Relaxing Environment

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM50C_0b8yZm6I00
Photo by Kim McKinney

Karen Pharr makes delicious cakes under the name of Karen's Cakes. She makes them for almost any occasion and they are works of art. Many of her weekends are spent making sure her wedding cakes (and often groom's cakes) are delivered to their destination, set up, and ready to impress wedding guests -- and more importantly, brides and grooms.

From Wednesday through Friday, however, her cake-making headquarters, at 170 River Hill Road in east Statesville, becomes Cafe Pharr from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to the public and cake by the slice is available. The cake slices are $6 each.

The cake flavors change each week. Often they can be found on their Facebook page, but some weeks you just go and find the list of types of cake available when you get there.. You can also call before you go to see what flavors are available.

Choosing from the available flavors is difficult, but you will seldom be disappointed. I normally go for the layer cakes with buttercream (the chocolate 7-layer is my favorite, though I still have many flavors to try). That day only a vanilla layer cake with buttercream was available, which is delicious, but I was out for chocolate My friend and I both went for the Reese's cake with a cheesecake layer. Many of the cakes by the slice feature that cheesecake layer, which Pharr often uses in her cakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xgzk_0b8yZm6I00
Reese's cake with a cheesecake layerPhoto by Kim McKinney

Cafe Pharr also sells local honey ($20 a quart), elderberry syrup ($12.50j, cake decorating kits, and a few items such as jewelry.

There are a couple of tables indoors, but the large and comfortable front porch seating is both beautiful and inviting. It is covered and there are ceiling fans available for 5he warm days. The day we were there it was pleasant without them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cU75P_0b8yZm6I00
Porch seatingPhoto by Kim McKinney

We enjoyed the relaxing setting, and ate our cake and then continued to sit around catching up in the comfy chairs. At no time did we feel rushed.

There were also tables in a patio area outdoors available.

While there is a bit of traffic on River Hill Rd., mostly it is simply tranquil and quiet. The day we were there a few customers came by to pick up cake slices to go, or other orders that had been placed.

Karen and her husband are usually staffing Cafe Pharr when it is open, and they are always pleasant and accomodating.

If you follow the company's Facebook page, cakes or cupcakes occasionally go for raffle to the highest bidder. Bidding is usually enthusiastic.

A trip to Cafe Pharr is a delightful way to spend the afternoon. Any encounter with Karen's Cakes and Cafe Pharr usually make your day better..

Have you downloaded the News Break app? You can do that here. It's an easy way to stay in touch with news in our community.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c659352e23219a2b0d620ced77c6537d.blob

I love the stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC and love to show small town life is actually quite lovely and more is going on than may meet the eye. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com.

Statesville, NC
931 followers
Loading

More from Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC

Statesville Park & Soccer Complex - It's Not Just About Soccer

The 70-acre Statesville Park & Soccer Complex gets a lot of activity. It's a place where you will see people of all ages involved in sports of different kinds. For most activities there is no cost, just bring your own equipment.Read full story

The Billy Graham Library Is Not Quite A Library, But More Like a Biography

I have been hearing about the Billy Graham Library since before it was open, yet never made my way there until recently. I remembered that Graham himself had some issues with it being built, as he thought it would show him as what was important and not focus on the heart of his message - the world's need for God.Read full story
1 comments
Beech Mountain, NC

Autumn at Oz - A Fun Trip Down Memory Lane in Beech Mountain

When I was a little girl, my parents kept me in line for months with threats that I would not be able to watch the annual showing of the Wizard of Oz if I didn't behave. It's hard to believe there were times when watching a movie was a one-time a year shot, isn't it?Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park – A Park With a Bit of Everything

We're checking out some of Statesville's Parks during National Parks & Recreation Month. I loved going to Martin Luther King, Jr. Park when I was a girl. Back then it was called Lakewood Park, though my family always called it "the duck pond".Read full story
5 comments
Statesville, NC

Caldwell Park Is for Tennis Players, Dogs and Others, Too

This month is National Parks and Recreation Month and I am looking into some local parks in the Statesville area. I sometimes still call Caldwell Park "the airplane park". When I was growing up, the big attraction at the park was the airplane, a Navy surplus jet fighter. It arrived in 1964, after one was also received in Mooresville. I remember climbing all over it as a child. Any time was a good time at the airplane park. I have no idea when the airplane was taken away from the park, but suspect it was sometime around the early 1970s. Maybe someone remembers the history on that and can enlighten us in the comments.Read full story
1 comments

The Heart of Victory Junction Beats Again

The heart at Camp Victory Junction is beating again this summer. COVID cancelled camps last year, as it did most activities. Especially when you are dealing with kids who are sick, or have been sick, caution must override everything else. The health of the children is paramount. Most have been through enough already.Read full story
2 comments
Harmony, NC

This Weekend Grab Your Dollar Bills and Get Ready to Shop!

It's a shopper's paradise! Around 100 miles of yard sales, flea markets, sidewalk sales, and other community events. The whole route will take you from Harmony, North Carolina to Wytheville, Virginia.Read full story
10 comments
Statesville, NC

Reward Fund Set Up to Help Police Protect Statesville Children

It was less than a month ago that three children were shot in Statesville, and eight-year old Ah’Miyahh Howell died as a result of her injuries. Less than a month since our community was reminded that all of our children are not safe. Less than a month since the lives of some of our young men changed forever.Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Christmas Comes In July Brings Gifts to Fifth Street Ministries

For many non-profits, funds decrease in the summer months, when people are vacationing or not in their regular routine. For many years Fifth Street Ministries has taken care of that mid-year shortfall by holding a fundraiser they call "Christmas in July".Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Bigleaf Slopes Park - A Well-Kept Secret?

I had never heard of Bigleaf Slopes Park, even though it is right next to Twin Oaks Golf Course and across from the county's solid waste facility, so I must have passed it many times. It is an Iredell County park and opened in April of 2016. It's certainly not obtrusive, so you need to look out for the sign.Read full story
Troutman, NC

Planning a Move? Some Tips from the Folks at Sam A. Byers & Sons

I've been moving. I hate moving. There were so many things I did wrong in the process, but one thing I did that was so very right. I hired the folks at Sam A. Byers & Sons, of Troutman, NC, to help me out.Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Mac Anderson Park in Statesville - The Park the Feet Find

July is National Parks and Recreation Month and we're checking out some of the great parks in the Statesville area. Many of Statesville's walkers find their way to Mac Anderson Park, found at 433 North Race Street. This is a particular favorite because of the two miles of walking trails located on the 35-acre piece of property, not far from Mitchell College and downtown Statesville.Read full story
Statesville, NC

Garfield Park - Check Out the Recent Facelift!

July is National Parks and Recreation Month and it's time to take a look at some of the great parks in the Statesville area. I decided to start with Garfield Park because it's gotten such an incredible face lift lately with the gorgeous new mural that's functional art for our city - it's on the floor of the basketball court. if you haven't seen it, it's certainly worth at least a drive by, even if you don't play basketball.Read full story

The Carolina Raptor Center – Just What Do They Do There and Why Should You Visit?

If you drive down I-77, you may have noticed the brown sign for the Carolina Raptor Center indicating a tourist destination. I passed it for years and always meant to check it out, because I had no idea of what it was.Read full story
1 comments
Southern Pines, NC

The Sly Fox in Southern Pines Delivers Pub Food in a Relaxed Setting

I do love a pub and The Sly Fox delivers on providing drinks and food with touches of Great Britain and yet also highlights speciaties of the Southern United States. The drinks list features some British choices, but has a large number of offerings from North Carolina breweries also.Read full story
Southern Pines, NC

Betsy's Crepes in Southern Pines is a Delicious Way to Start Your Day or Have a Leisurely Brunch

Sometimes a good brunch place is hard to find, but Southern Pines has a delightful brunch restaurant in Betsy's Crepes. The decor is cute with brick walls, pillows on benches, and funky eclectic touches that are charming and a but vintage. The mismatched china gets your attention, as do the coffee cups. Mine read "Mrs. Always Right". Other than not being "Mrs." they were almost correct. Maybe "Ms. Often Right"?Read full story
Gaffney, SC

Hot Air Balloon Camp Takes Place in Gaffney

If you looked up in the skies of Gaffney last week, you may have caught sight of a hot air balloon or more. If so, it was probably a special flight. Fourteen teenagers from ages 13-17 were in town for a hot air balloon camp, coming not only from the Carolinas, but also around the country from places like Florida, New Mexico, Georgia, Massachusetts. Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

A Visit to the Crooked Tail Cat Cafe In Winston-Salem

It was a rainy weekend and we were looking for things to do indoors. "How about a kitty cafe?", asked my friend. I had never heard of a kitty cafe. Now I have not only heard of one, but visited it, and I am a convert.Read full story
1 comments
Union Grove, NC

Looking for Beautiful and Delicious Ice Cream Creations? Try Mason's Sweet Shoppe in Union Grove, NC

Who doesn't love ice cream? OK I know a few people don't, but for many it's one of the highlights of summer. Sometimes you don't want just a cone or a scoop in a dish. You want ice cream art - an extravaganza that makes you feel you are getting the ultimate indulgence. Mason's Sweet Shoppe, can do that for you.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy