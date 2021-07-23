This Weekend Grab Your Dollar Bills and Get Ready to Shop!

Photo by Kim McKinney

It's a shopper's paradise! Around 100 miles of yard sales, flea markets, sidewalk sales, and other community events. The whole route will take you from Harmony, North Carolina to Wytheville, Virginia.

The sale began Friday July 23 and will go through Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The event is held with the cooperation of tourism groups from both Virginia and North Carolina, and was the idea of D.W. Miles. The group sponsoring the event suggest people, "Take a break from the interstate" and folks do, taking the drive through mostly small towns and countryside on Hwy U.S. 21. To partcipate in the event vendors must be on Hwy 21 or easily seen from it.

Photo by Kim McKinney

With COVID cancelling the sale last year, those doing the sale this year have great inventories at tremendous prices. Furniture, appliances, kitchenware, home decor, clothing and accessories, and baby and child items were just some of the things I saw for sale.

Many of the shoppers had done the sale in the past and had a favorite portion of the route they planned to concentrate on this year. A few hearty souls make it through the full route.

Attitudes were bright, though, and shoppers enthusiastic about the bargains they were collecting,

"We just found brand new games still wrapped in plastic. We grabbed them and we plan to give them as Christmas presents," one woman said.

Laura Cass was set up in Harmony, NC, and said, "This is my third year selling here and it's amazing how many people come through from out-of-state and are prepared to buy just about anything."

Photo by Kim McKinney

Cass was certainly right. People come not just from out-of-state, but all over NC and VA. Some early birds from eastern North Carolina said they had their hotel room ready and were set to go until they couldn't go any more!

The "Take A Break From The Interstate" Tourism Council is made up of representatives from communities along the route. The council's goal is to promote regional travel, tourism, and economic development on Highway 21 from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.

There are not only private vendors, but local merchants participating. Some vendors are selling drinks and snacks, but there are also local restaurants ready to serve shoppers.

Photo by Kim McKinney

After a period of isolation due to COVID, people seemed happy to be out today and enjoying their day. It looked as though it was going to be a very successful weekend for all.

Are you shopping at the sale this year? Let us know your best bargains in the comments. And be careful out there. Drive carefully, watch out for eager pedestrians whose mind may be more on the sale than where they are walking, and park off the road and in a safe spot. Carry cash, as most vendors will not accept credit cards or checks. And wear your sunscreen!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Have you downloaded the News Break app? You can do that here . It's an easy way to stay in touch with local and national news.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.