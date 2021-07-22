Bah, Humbug! Beware The Charlatans Driving Trojan Horses!

Ken Kayse

Bah, Humbug! Beware of Charlatans Driving Trojan Horses!

Who do you trust for advice when you need it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3c88_0b4x9I4800

Trust is of the utmost importance to us, and our society as well!

Whenever we drive our cars, whether we are going to work, shopping, or even enjoying a ride on the weekend, we trust certain people have done their job to keep us safe.

  • We trust the car manufacturer has made our safety their top priority.
  • We trust the brakes will work to help us stop.
  • We trust the mechanic who installed the brakes is trained and qualified, thereby ensuring our safety.
  • We trust the stoplights and stop signs installed by our governing districts.
  • We even trust other drivers, drivers we don’t even know, to stop at the red light or stop sign.
  • We trust the transportation department employee who designed and paved the road.

When we purchased the vehicle, we made all of those “passive” choices, performed by people we’ve never even seen or met, to help keep us safe, allowing us to live a relatively safe life.

Hundreds of examples spring to mind when I think about the people I allow to keep me safe every day of my life. I won’t bore you with any more examples because they are from all walks of life.

It would seem highly plausible then, at least to me, that we dole out our trust in a more stringent fashion when the choice is ours to decide whom to trust.

Trust, therefore, is absolutely critical as we go about our daily living.

In every conversation, someone or something is being sold.

I have read several articles lately (without naming authors or publications), distributed lacking accurate information or sources to confirm the statements they are positing.

The articles are not only misleading their readers but they are also being spread under the guise of truth when they are nothing more than “Fake News!”

Sometimes, authors, publishers, and/or publications might stretch the truth, or offer clickbait headlines to garner attention — I get that! After all, that’s the nature of fake news, designed to lure us in, offering just enough credible information for our minds to be tricked into believing it is true.

When people or businesses do this, they feign ignorance, or they don’t respond to questions posed to them. Most times, they never issue an apology, other than a generic statement, such as “We regret that some people may have misinterpreted the intent of our article.”

First, they issue the fake news, then they deny it’s fake news. Further, they blatantly blame their ineptitude on their devoted readers! What a kick in the groin — how did that feel?

Grab a hand and let me help you up off the ground. You look a little woozy there.

As unscrupulous as this may be, they could not care less. That’s why news generates every minute of the day.

“Why?” you ask.

Simple… scruples don’t sell articles — lies do!

P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman on Earth,” is famous for founding the Barnum and Bailey circus. Not mentioned as often was his philanthropy. He was an author, publisher, and politician.

An excerpt from his Wikipedia biography identifies him as “The Prince of Humbug,” noted here:

Barnum was often referred to as the “Prince of Humbugs”, and he saw nothing wrong in entertainers or vendors using hoaxes (or “humbug”, as he termed it) in promotional material, as long as the public was getting value for money.

They credited him with coining the phrase, “There is a sucker born every minute.” He was well known for exposing the fraud of several “mediums” popular in his day.

Today, the hucksters are at it again, dishonestly selling small ideas, using questionable techniques!

If Barnum was still alive and saw what’s still going on, I’m sure he would have a fitting reply:

“Bah! Humbug!”

Thanks for reading this!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_905849c18b8605565342c6ea747246fc.blob

I love writing about life experiences, happiness, the qualities of mankind, etc. I am retired and I have time to devote to my writings. I have had a diverse life and I'm ready to sharpen my capabilities.

New Albany, IN
32 followers
Loading

More from Ken Kayse

If You Want To Judge Someone, Look In The Mirror!

You’re Worth More Than You Think! Trust Your Abilities!. Read full story

I Pity My Doppelganger!

Unless, of course, he’s as zany as me. What fun that would be!. https://www.ninjajournalist.com/social/unexpected-doppelgangers-tw/ Have you ever given thought to what it would be like to meet face-to-face with your doppelganger? What thoughts would surge through your mind? My first inclination leans to:Read full story

The Stress of Owning a Business is Crazy!!

The Stress of Owning a Business is Crazy!!Are you sure you want to be an Entrepreneur? Answer these 18 questions to find out!. Lean Startup workshop — the winner gets it all!Courtesy: Daria Nepriakhina via Unsplash.Read full story

Life Lesson #3: I'm Not That Person Anymore! You are allowed to make changes in life to improve yourself!

You are allowed to make changes in life to improve yourself!. Man Covering His FaceCourtesy: Johann Walter Bantz via Unsplash.com. Have you ever thought about yourself in these terms?Read full story

Life Lesson #1: Child Abuse is Never Okay!

This story is about an incident that happened to me while I was growing up back in the 1950s. Back then, parents weren’t as accommodating or patient as they are today. It was more like “Spare the rod, spoil the child” parenting.Read full story

What Do Retirees Do All Day?

Easy. We make peoples’ lives difficult by not answering their questions about what we do all day. Back of a retiree drinking coffeePhoto by Jeff Sheldon via Unsplash.com. At times, I may appear to be somewhat of a lazy writer. But hey, you can’t say I’m not conscientious about it!Read full story

My Pet Peeve? Idiosyncrasies!

I know I am just an average Joe (umm, Ken), living an average life, in an average town, with an average family. I own the average house, drive an average car, sleep in an average bed, had an average career, and now live an average retired life.Read full story

Ten Tiny, Two-Letter Words

How many times have we heard someone say, or thought to ourselves, STOP! BREATHE! RELAX! One Thousand One, One Thousand Two, One Thousand Three!. Ahhh, it feels so great to do absolutely nothing. Put the world on “please hold”, then simply relax. Let all our emotions individually re-calibrate themselves, before we must start anew. For now, though, just breathe...One Mississippi, Two Mississippi, Three Mis...Sorry, I must have closed my eyes there for a sec!Read full story

Where Have All The Writers Gone?

http://drgerrylewis.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/time-marches-on.jpg. The other day, I was reading some old letters I had written, when my 14-year-old grandson walked into the room. He asked what I was doing, and I told him I was just reminiscing about things that happened long ago. He looked at the stack of letters in front of me and asked if he could read one.Read full story

I’m Not That Person Anymore!

Have you ever said or thought about yourself in these terms?. “I used to smoke; I used to drink excessively; I used to abuse drugs; I used to shout profanities; I used to be a racist; I used to be prejudicial; I used to not be able to think for myself; I used to discriminate; I used to lie and cheat; I used to let my anger control my emotions; I used to talk down to people; I used to hate; I used to be a fake person; I used to be trustworthy; I used to talk down to people less fortunate than me; I used to be selfish, jealous, envious and self-centered; I used to think the world revolved around me;” or how about “I used to steal”.Read full story

I’m Not Going To Be Like You!

Do You STAND&nbsp;Out?From the moment I was born, I have been “average”. Yes, you read that correctly, I’m average!&nbsp;As a matter of fact, I’m VERY average. If my parents were still alive, they themselves would tell you I’m average. And, as if I needed even more validation, you could ask my brother, and sisters, or close friends if there’s anything “special” about me and they would all tell you the same thing:“Nope, he’s average”!There it is, in writing, for everyone to see. No one has ever stepped forward to suggest I am anything more than “average”. I’m very proud of being average, too. So, as the sage old idiom goes:“If you got it, flaunt it”! As it turns out, I own that sucker!And, now that I have established my ability to be average, let’s take a gander at that statement more closely.What does being “average” mean to you? Think about that before you answer. In your mind, does it equate to any of these:Approximate?Mediocre?Normal?Good?General?Ordinary?Indifferent?Kooky?What pictures do you draw when you hear these words?I’m going to stand outside. If anyone calls, tell them I’m OUTSTANDING.If I have piqued your interest here, you’re probably asking yourself “Why is this guy so happy he’s average”?&nbsp;Let me tell you why: It is because I STAND OUT! We all do, in our own way.I am average, but, at the same time, I am a critical thinker.I am average, but I am left-handed.I am average, but I am very perceptive.I am average, but I am very emotional.I am average, but I am very loving.I am average, but I am also compassionate.I am average, but I am very protective of those I love.I am average, but I am outgoing.I am average, but I am gregarious.I am average, but I am happy.Look at all those gifts I have been given!True, I am never going to be confused with being Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, or Warren Buffett…and I’m very grateful for that. In addition, I am thankful for not being an “Albert Einstein”. Society tends to place extremely high expectations on these men and others of their ilk. Our society constantly demands “bigger and better” from them. It requires them to sacrifice time away from their family. For the sake of progress, at times, they are even forced to stop searching for their own sense of happiness and fruition, becoming instead, captive to their own creations.Living and sleeping in an office was never something I was cut out for.So, tell me who is better off? Is it them, with their high expectations and riches, or the average man and woman, who have already found their happiness and purpose in life?Please use the modern browser.This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.’m Not Going To Be Like You!Read full story

No One Wants To Be Wrong!

I like to “People-Watch”! I enjoy watching people’s actions, reactions, facial expressions, and even their emotions. It allows me to glean a great deal of information from a person just by watching their responses to various situations.Read full story

So Many Ways To Do Things!

Capture Your Readers Attention — Don’t Be Predictable!. Think of 3 Things Not Jackie Chandiylol.com https://i.pinimg.com/originals/9b/57/f8/9b57f873b0b5d85d4da1cc977335d63e.jpg.Read full story

Life Lesson #2

Be Careful What You Ask For, You May End Up Getting It!. https://www.istockphoto.com/photo/military-mission-at-dusk-gm637169622-113498439. Excerpt from Life Lesson #1: “My parents and I knew I was different from my brother and sisters. I seemed to be more aloof and clumsy. I had an outgoing “devil may care” attitude about me. Or, as Mom would always say: “Kenny could care less if it snows or blows”. She also said I was “like a bull in a china shop” because I seemed to have a knack for breaking things. Another of my different traits…I deduced answers to problems “ass-backward”. My answers would be mostly right, but I had a strange way of arriving at a solution.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy