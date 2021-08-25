Nashville, TN

Natchez Hills and Hermitage presents Slushee Saturday

Kelleigh Michanichou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3amY_0bbtlman00

NASHVILLE, TN — Looking for some fun on the first Saturday of the month? Then the Slushee Saturday is the perfect event for you to attend. Slushee Saturday is back to Nashville at Natchez Hills Vineyard, at the Market and The Hermitage.

Join the Slushee Saturday every first of the month at Natchez Hills Vineyard, the Market, or the Hermitage tasting room (while stocks last). This month, the event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy some slushee all day long at Slushee Saturday.

No admission ticket is required, but to join the fun at the event, attendees need to buy the slushee for $6 comes in a clear plastic cup, for one-time use. Guests can also purchase the $10 slushee in a reusable souvenir cup with a lid and straw. Each refill cost $6.

This event applied social distancing for all guests, while at the same time, masks were required at the venue.

Natchez Hills Winery and Vineyard organized the Slushee Saturday 2021. Natchez Hills at the Market offers guests the experience of wine tasting and giving education on new wine drinkers. Natchez Hills on the Market in the heart of the Music City.

The place offers indoor and outdoor seatings overlooking the State Capital and Bicentennial Park. Natchez Hills at the Market located in Nashville Farmers’ Market at 900 Rosa L Parks. A selection of meats and cheese, or known as a charcuterie board, or wine tastings with five wines, is also available at Natchez Hills at the Market.

