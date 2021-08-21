Unemployment Drops for Second Consecutive Month in Tennessee

The New York Public Library/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – According to recently published data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Tennessee's statewide unemployment rate fell for the second month in a row in July.

July's preliminary seasonally adjusted rate is 4.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from June's revised rate of 4.9 percent. For the previous seven months, Tennessee's unemployment rate has been at or below 5.1 percent. Tennessee's unemployment rate was 4% in March 2020, the last month before COVID-19 business closures damaged the economy.

The state's unemployment rate was 8.9% in July 2020, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than it is now.

Between June and July, total nonfarm employment fell by 6,100 jobs. The local government, retail trade, and wholesale trade sectors had the biggest drops.

Nonfarm employment rose by 142,600 jobs in Tennessee during the last year. The professional/business services sector saw the most growth, followed by the leisure/hospitality and trade/transportation/utilities sectors.

Unemployment fell 0.5 percentage points to 5.4 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis throughout the country. The unemployment rate in the United States was 10.2 percent a year ago.

The improvement of the economic situation helped companies to reemploy their previously terminated workers. This is good news for people who have been unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

A detailed examination of Tennessee's unemployment data for July 2021 can be found https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/workforce/documents/economicanalysis/Economic_Analysis_Jul_21.pdf.

Tennesseans looking for work may get help getting work-ready by going to www.TNWorkReady.com, the state's one-stop resource website.

On www.Jobs4TN.gov, job searchers may browse through more than 430,000 available opportunities that cover every skill level, income range, and geographic location.

