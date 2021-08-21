Tennessee's Landmarks Lit Green for Child Support Awareness Month

Joshua Sukoff/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – In recognition of Child Support Awareness Month, the State Capitol Cupola and other well-known sites around Tennessee will be illuminated green tonight. The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) strives to light identifiable landmarks in green each August as a glowing reminder of the critical role the Child Support Program plays in the health and well-being of Tennessee children.

Many children in Tennessee are raised by single parents or other relatives in today's world. That is why the Tennessee Department of Human Services is working to guarantee that all parents, relatives, and other caretakers of Tennessee children have access to child support services. TDHS offers services like:

Assist in the identification of a parent who should be supporting their kid.

Assist in the paternity determination.

Ensure that current child support orders are followed.

Collection and disbursement of child support payments.

When circumstances change, assistance with amending child support orders is available.

Ensure that all Tennesseans, regardless of income, are served.

TDHS established the Child Support Re-Entry Team earlier this year as part of the department's pledge to assist all parents in increasing their capacity to support their children. This group assists imprisoned parents in meeting their parenting obligations while in prison and after they are released.

“A parent’s responsibility to provide for the material needs of their children doesn’t end when they step foot in the prison system,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter.

Child Support Re-Entry Team is paving the road for imprisoned parents to gain the financial, emotional, and intangible resources they need to take care of their children.

