Cookeville Children’s Theatre prepares for ANNIE's production and the fall class

Kyle Head/Unsplash

COOKEVILLE, TN - Cookeville Children’s Theatre will bring ANNIE, the award-winning musical, to the stage in November at the Cookeville Performing Arts Center.

Jennifer Welch, artistic director of Cookeville Children’s Theatre, will direct and choreograph the performance featuring Michael Choate as the musical director and conductor. The theatre recently held auditions for 4th to 12th grader actors, dancers, and singers on Aug. 17-18.

“Through the recent summer camp and academy experiences this summer, I have seen a real desire in the young people of Cookeville to be back on stage and to work toward achieving performance magic. I cannot wait to get started," said Choate.

ANNIE tells a story about a determined young girl pursuing what she wants to do in New York City, including finding her parents and navigating her life. The musical covers courage in the face of uncertainty, class division, and marginalization as the themes.

Guests can get the ticket to the performance by phone at 931-528-1313 or visit the website starting on Aug. 23 at the box office, 10 E. Broad St. Cookeville, TN.

The theatre will also open the fall class for the Academy program soon, including drama, creative writing, improv, design, art, and music. The teachers are mostly alumni from the theatre program, including Emma Choate, Emily McCormick, and Sarah Foy.

Cookeville Children’s Theatre offers a safe place for youth to develop themselves through theatrical productions. The program will help the students to increase creativity, become aware of self-discovery, and foster relationships through peer collaboration. The theatre provides more information about the class, audition, and other programs on the website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.