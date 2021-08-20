Fun and safe activities for kids in Cookeville

Steven Libralon/Unsplash

COOKEVILLE, TN - Pandemic has brought another challenge for parents to have some fun outside of the house. Parents need to pay attention to ensure the safety of their family members. Rest assured for parents, these three places in Cookeville have taken extra steps to provide fun activities while ensuring everyone's safety by following guidelines and ensuring the cleanliness of the space.

1. Thrive Family Fun Center

Thrive Family Fun Center provides various fun activities for families and kids, including an indoor trampoline park, dodge ball, foam pits, basketball hoops, climbing walls, and arcade games. Visitors can host parties in the center, from the small party with six people to the glow party with 20 people.

The center also accepts the request if visitors wish to spend private time without other guests from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m with only $1,500. Visitors can also enjoy food and drinks available at the center, including pizza, wings, churros, soda, and more. The center is located at 400 Dubois Road Cookeville, TN, 38501.

2. Cookeville Children’s Theatre

Whether to enjoy a performance or to join as the stage actors, Cookeville Children’s Theatre puts the health and safety of students and staff members as the priority. The theatre provides a platform for kids to develop themselves through theatrical production process.

Cookeville Children’s Theatre will not be open to the public. The performers are allowed to give family members two complimentary tickets if they want to support the performers.

3. The Slice Pizza & Games

The Slice Pizza & Games mixes arcade space fun with the taste of handcrafted pizza. Visitors will get to play games while enjoying the meal. The restaurant manages the seating arrangement to allow social distancing and follows the strict cleaning procedure to ensure the safety of the families.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.