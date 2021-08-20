Visit these state parks to unplug and enjoy the nature in Cookeville

Milada Vigerova/Unsplash

COOKEVILLE, TN - Take a break from a busy week and swap the four walls with fresh air and green landscape in the parks. There are various activities you can enjoy in the parks, including paddling, hiking, and learning about the wildlife. Plan your visit with your loved ones in these three state parks in Cookeville.

Burgess Falls State Park

Burgess Falls State Park often hosts kayak paddles to see the Big Falls at Burgess Falls from the base. You can join the kayak paddle with $30 for a 4-mile round trip paddle. The park usually offers up to three kayak paddle events in a week. If you intend to take a hike, the park also provides a guided 5.5-mile round trip hike at Window Cliffs State Natural Area only for $5.

Cummins Falls State Park

Cummins Falls State Park is famous for its waterfall. The waterfall is one of the largest waterfalls in Tennessee. The park is located in the Cordell Hull Watershed. The park offers a night experience for the visitors with its night hike and swims as well as evening waterfall photography. The park also hosts snorkeling below Cummins Falls, inviting visitors to identify fish and other wildlife around the waterfall.

Pickett Civilian Conservation Corps Memorial State Park

The park is known for its rich views of the night sky. Visitors can learn about the constellations and hear stories from the rangers under the night sky. If you are a morning person, join the morning canoe float while learning about the park's history. Visitors can sign up for the event at $10 per person.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.