Pennington Distilling Company: Blend-Your-Own-Bottle experience

NASHVILLE, TN — Good news to all Nashvillians who love the Tennessee whiskey! Now, Pennington Distilling Company offers its guests a blend-your-own bottle of Whiskey, Bourbon, and Rye at its facility.

Jeff Pennington, owner and co-founder of the distillery, together with Carter Collins as Master Distiller, will guide whiskey enthusiasts through the process of blending unique beverages.

Pennington Distilling Company is excited to offer this one-of-a-kind personalized experience, especially for whiskey connoisseurs and introduction to whiskey novices.

Currently, Pennington Distilling Company offers this experience for 35 guests every second Tuesday of each month. This experience is also available for private booking or special events departments. Each tour costs $200 per person, includes a “Blend Your Own Bottle” experience, a self-guided distillery tour, catered dinner, cocktails, and a personalized engraved Davidson Reserve bottle. During the event, guests can purchase an additional five bottles for $75 each.

"Blend Your Own Bottle Experience" will take approximately three hours and is specially designed for age 21 and above.

The Davidson Reserve Blend experience includes sample selections of the Tennessee Whiskey, Bourbon, or Rye from 6-8 barrels as the base for making a personal blend-your-own bottle. Then each guest can choose the note flavor from the flavor wheel that will create a personal and unique drink taste.

Once guests pick different combinations for the personalized bottle, the bottle will go to the final blending process. At the end of the tour, guests are allowed to bring their personalized bottles home.

For more information on the tour, please visit the website at https://penningtondistillingco.com/tours.

