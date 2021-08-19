Camp or rent a cabin in these Cookeville state parks

COOKEVILLE, TN - Sometimes, we need a change of scenery to get inspiration or recharge our energy. Traveling during the pandemic is quite challenging, but we can still have some fun to enjoy fresh outdoor air by camping. Here are three state parks that provide camping and cabin for you to visit in Cookeville.

1. Rock Island State Park

Rock Island State Park provides a campsite to accommodate RV and trailers. The park also provides tents sites with various facilities, including electrical and water hookups, charcoal grill, fire ring, picnic table, lantern hanger, bathhouses with hot showers, and accessible restrooms. The park provides more information regarding reservations here.

2. Standing Stone State Park

Standing Stone State Park accommodates accessibility to people with disabilities. The park also allows pets as long as they are on a leash at all times. RV and trailers can stay in the area for up to two weeks. Visitors can stay in three-bedroom deluxe or rustic cabins. The rate for a three-bedroom deluxe is around $127-$270 per night. As for the rustic cabins, visitors can pay $74-$225 per night. Visitors can check more information here.

3. Pickett Civilian Conservation Corps Memorial State Park

The park provides a campsite for tents with facilities, including water hookups, picnic tables, grills, dump stations, and bathhouses. The park also offers various types of cabins, including three-bedroom deluxe, standard, suite-style, historic wood shingle cabins, and historic CCC stone cabins. Here is the detailed information regarding the accommodations in the park.

Visitors who wish to light campfire can buy certified heat-treated firewood in these parks for $4-$5 per bundle. The parks' management will not allow visitors to bring untreated wood.

