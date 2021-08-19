Nashville State Community College's GRAD program received another investment from Amazon

Christian Dubovan/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Amazon has doubled its investment in the Nashville GRAD program for Nashville State Community College students, just seven months after stepping up with a $100,000 donation.

A total of $200,000 commitment will guarantee that students have the comprehensive support they need to succeed in college. Nashville GRAD strives to increase the number of Nashville citizens with a postsecondary certificate or degree.

“As Nashville’s community college, we are focused on holistically supporting the success of our students,” said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, Nashville State’s president. She appreciates the Amazon supportive initiative for the institution.

Nashville GRAD (Getting Results by Advancing Degrees) is a program that works in conjunction with the state of Tennessee's tuition-free college initiatives, Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect. In addition to tuition, GRAD's incentive includes a laptop, textbooks, transportation, and food aid, as well as a dedicated success adviser.

The program uses a public-private partnership system, in which Metro Nashville collaborates with private companies like Alliance Bernstein, Bank of America, HCA, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Memorial Foundation, Nashville State Community College Foundation, Piedmont Natural Gas, Tennessee Titans, and Southwest Airlines to provide funding.

In the Fall of 2019, Nashville GRAD welcomed its first batch of students. After the Spring 2021 semester, the first batch graduated. Furthermore, GRAD students had an 84 percent persistence rate from fall 2020 to spring 2021, compared to 68 percent for non-GRAD students.

The fall semester begins on Aug. 23, 2021. Applicants must be full-time Nashville State students and full-time Davidson County residents to be considered.

Visit nscc.edu/nashville-grad, contact nashgrad@nscc.edu, or call 615-353-3655 to learn more about the program.

