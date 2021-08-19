Tennessee High School Seniors allowed to retake ACT test

Yustinus Tjiuwanda/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Department of Education allows all high school seniors to retake their ACT college admission exam this fall after taking the test for the first time as a junior during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though a recent ACT, Inc. research revealed that the 2020-21 ACT results indicated an anticipated drop in ACT scores worldwide, Tennessee is the first and only state to give this free retake option to every Tennessee high school senior this autumn.

The ACT is a college entrance exam that assesses students' mathematics abilities, grammar skills, science interpretation, and reading comprehension. Because the results of college readiness exams like the ACT are frequently used to determine eligibility for scholarships, such as the Tennessee HOPE, ACT test retake opportunities enable students to meet the college admission requirements.

The department is promoting all Tennessee high school seniors to take advantage of the fall ACT retake opportunity, and the state testing dates have been extended to give more alternatives. According to ACT Inc. data, students who take the ACT more than once improve their score by an average of one point.

“While the fall ACT retake has always been available to our seniors, this year’s retake opportunities offer our seniors one more chance to potentially boost their scores and demonstrate readiness for college and career,” says Commissioner Penny Schwinn. She highlihgted the fact that by retaking the ACT test, students are more likely to improve their results. Schwinn urges all Tennessee high school seniors to take advantage of this great opportunity.

Districts around the state will provide ACT retakes within one of three time frames:

Oct. 5-7, 2021

Oct. 19-21, 2021

Nov. 2-4, 2021

