Nashville International Airport’s Concourse D and Terminal Wings awarded Best Design-Build Projects

NASHVILLE, TN - Concourse D and the ticketing area extension at Nashville International Airport® have won Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) best projects awards for 2021.

BNA's Concourse D and Terminal Wings Expansion was one of just three aviation projects and one of only 30 projects nationally to get a DBIA Merit Award. The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) partnered with the Hensel Phelps and Fentress Architects as the design-build team to complete the project.

“We’re honored by this mark of distinction from the Design-Build Institute of America, and are immensely proud of BNA’s Concourse D and Terminal Wings Expansion,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. For Kreulen, the achievement marks the culmination of more than two years of hard work. MNAA, Hensel Phelps, and Fentress worked very hard to provide new facilities for travelers in BNA. The work also represents empowerment for small, minority, and women-owned businesses as well as the local workforce.

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is an organization of industry experts with design-build and integrated project delivery methodologies to accomplish high-performance projects.

BNA will qualify for a National Award of Excellence and Project of the Year honors as a Merit Award winner. The event will take place in November at DBIA's Design-Build Conference and Expo Awards Ceremony.

The Concourse D and Terminal Wings Expansion was the first major terminal expansion project completed as part of BNA Vision. The program aims to redesign the airport substantially to suit current and future needs. Other BNA Vision projects scheduled for completion by 2023 include a larger central terminal, a new International Arrivals Facility, an expanded central security checkpoint, an on-airport hotel, a terminal renovation, a variety of new dining, retail, and service amenities, and more.

