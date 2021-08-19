Sgt. Brad Bagwell awarded Tennessee SEAFWA Wildlife Officer of the Year

Richard Lee/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies has awarded Sgt. Brad Bagwell the Wildlife Officer of the Year.

TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division Colonel Darren Rider announced the award. In October, Bagwell will be honored during a meeting of the SEAFWA Chiefs Council in Roanoke, VA, this year. Bagwell was chosen from among other TWRA law enforcement personnel to receive the award as the state recipient.

Bagwell is assigned to Cheatham County, but he works throughout TWRA District 21 in Middle Tennessee, which encompasses 12 counties.

During the year, Bagwell organized a youth fishing event with over 100 participants. In his region, he also aided with youth turkey and deer hunts.

Darren Rider recognizes Bagwell's innovation in his field. “Brad worked closely with the Nashville city officials to create a safety zone on the Cumberland River during the July 4th fireworks display in which this event has grown into one of the biggest in the country.” Rider said.

Bagwell took command of a drowning situation on Percy Priest Lake, doing CPR and maintaining control until medical assistance arrived. He also had a role in an aircraft accident on Percy Priest Lake, which claimed the lives of all seven passengers. He helped all of the authorities engaged in the wreckage recovery efforts.

He issued 108 citations and warnings for boating and wildlife offenses, five BUI arrests, and six aiding BUI arrests are among many of his law enforcement activities. He examined the compliance of 1,128 people and established over 600 good public encounters with school groups, sports teams, and civic organizations. Bagwell also aided special investigations.

