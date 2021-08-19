NASHVILLE, TN — The Frist Art Museum presents “American Art Deco: Designing for the People,1918-1939” from Oct. 8, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. This exhibition will explore an in-depth examination of international styles that inspired decorative arts, fine arts, architecture, and design in the 1920s and 1930s.

“American Art Deco” can be viewed by guests starting from Oct. 8 in Frist’s art deco interior in Ingram Gallery for the museum’s 20th anniversary year. The display highlighted the glamour and optimism in the 1920s and the impact of the Great Depression in the 1930s. There will be approximately 140 works of art displayed for American Art Deco.

American art deco styles can be seen in iconic structures across the United States, including the Chrysler Building in New York, the Delano Hotel in Miami, and Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The Frist’s building was also built during 1933-34 by local firm Marr & Holman. Examples of art deco can be found in the lobby of Frist, decorated with style-colored marble and other stone geometric forms on the floor and walls, also cast-aluminum doors and grillwork.

“We hope that our building provides the perfect context for this show that reflects this complex age of American zeal and loss,” says Frist Art Museum senior curator Katie Delmez.

The exhibition opens with a selection of objects made in Paris during the 1920s, iconic with sleek lines, geometric forms, and luxurious materials. Later the style was known as art deco after the 1925 Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes, where many designers promoted new aesthetics design.

American Art Deco ended with a display of daily modern everyday living, featured mass-produced household items like vacuum cleaners, irons, radios, and affordable ceramic dishes. Most of the designs reflect the style of the machine age.

