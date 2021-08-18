Nashville NeuroCare Therapy launches the third clinic in Greater Nashville

Gustavo Fring/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville NeuroCare Therapy unveils the third clinic location in the Midtown district. The clinic also appointed Joseph M. Sharpe as medical director of the Midtown clinic.

The increasing demand for mental health services due to the pandemic has made Nashville NeuroCare Therapy grow and operate in key areas to provide services in the Greater Nashville area. The two previous locations are in Green Hills and Cool Springs in Davidson and Williamson counties.

"I'm very pleased to be able to partner with Nashville Neurocare Therapy to leverage my clinical expertise and significantly improve patient access to TMS Therapy in the Midtown area," said Sharpe.

Sharpe will oversee the team in the new Midtown location. He has more than two decades of extensive experience in Psychiatry and provides private practice at Saint Thomas Hospital.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy offers various services, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, Neurofeedback, and assessments. The mental health service provider leverages advanced treatment techniques and serves people with depression, sleep disorders, and ADHD.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy is famous for its TMS therapy. TMS therapy is a proven depression treatment. The therapy stimulates the part of the brain with a low metabolic activity using pulsed magnetic technology, thus eliminateing the need for medication.

Neurofeedback provides information regarding activity and patterns using electronic brain-mapping technology. The proven technology impacts brain activity and reduces the symptoms of ADHD and sleep disorders.

Aside from the technology solutions, Nashville NeuroCare Therapy also provides a complete Quantitative EEG (QEEG), psychometric evaluation, and sleep assessment. The assessment is an important part of the treatment plan for personalized service.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.