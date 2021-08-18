Nashville, TN

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy launches the third clinic in Greater Nashville

Kelleigh Michanichou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7Ofr_0bUrSZJq00
Gustavo Fring/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville NeuroCare Therapy unveils the third clinic location in the Midtown district. The clinic also appointed Joseph M. Sharpe as medical director of the Midtown clinic.

The increasing demand for mental health services due to the pandemic has made Nashville NeuroCare Therapy grow and operate in key areas to provide services in the Greater Nashville area. The two previous locations are in Green Hills and Cool Springs in Davidson and Williamson counties.

"I'm very pleased to be able to partner with Nashville Neurocare Therapy to leverage my clinical expertise and significantly improve patient access to TMS Therapy in the Midtown area," said Sharpe.

Sharpe will oversee the team in the new Midtown location. He has more than two decades of extensive experience in Psychiatry and provides private practice at Saint Thomas Hospital.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy offers various services, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, Neurofeedback, and assessments. The mental health service provider leverages advanced treatment techniques and serves people with depression, sleep disorders, and ADHD.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy is famous for its TMS therapy. TMS therapy is a proven depression treatment. The therapy stimulates the part of the brain with a low metabolic activity using pulsed magnetic technology, thus eliminateing the need for medication.

Neurofeedback provides information regarding activity and patterns using electronic brain-mapping technology. The proven technology impacts brain activity and reduces the symptoms of ADHD and sleep disorders.

Aside from the technology solutions, Nashville NeuroCare Therapy also provides a complete Quantitative EEG (QEEG), psychometric evaluation, and sleep assessment. The assessment is an important part of the treatment plan for personalized service.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_22a0adbf7c28fe43b83f5235f3c4073f.blob

Local journalism advocate and practitioner

Nashville, TN
179 followers
Loading

More from Kelleigh Michanichou

Nashville, TN

Natchez Hills and Hermitage presents Slushee Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN — Looking for some fun on the first Saturday of the month? Then the Slushee Saturday is the perfect event for you to attend. Slushee Saturday is back to Nashville at Natchez Hills Vineyard, at the Market and The Hermitage.Read full story
Columbia, TN

What to expect from The Maury County Fair this year

COLUMBIA, TN - The Maury County Fair will bring the family fun and entertainment back this year from Aug. 31 until Sept. 4 at Maury County Fair & Exposition. Aside from the family fun and entertainment, the event will offer various attractions, including Concert Series, Livestock competition, Monster Trucks, Junk Car Jump and Run, Tractor Pull, Motocross, and Side-by-side Competition.Read full story
3 comments
Hendersonville, TN

Holiday events at Historic Rock Castle, Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, TN - Aside from being a historical gem of Hendersonville, Historic Rock Castle is a place for various community events, including outdoor concerts, camping, and festivals. Visitors can join the tour or celebrate holiday events at Historic Rock Castle. Here are the holiday events hosted by Historic Rock Castle.Read full story
Tennessee State

CEAL's collaboration with local communities helps Tennessee address COVID-19 disparities

NASHVILLE, TN – The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a $12 million award in September 2020 to assist areas that have been highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee State Museum to host discussion on the legacy of the women's suffrage movement

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee State Museum will host a special event featuring author Elaine Weiss (The Woman's Hour) in conversation with historian Carole Bucy, Ph.D. to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the closing of the Tennessee State Museum exhibition Ratifed! Tennessee Women and the Right to Vote. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 19. The legacy of the women's suffrage movement in Tennessee will be the subject of the discussion.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee National Guard sent more men to help area hospitals fight the COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee National Guard increased its help for local hospitals in Tennessee fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional 72 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard began helping hospital employees with medics and administrative workers on Aug. 22 at the request of the Tennessee Department of Health. The Guardsman can work in various hospital units and assist with administrative responsibilities as needed by the hospital.Read full story
Tennessee State

The 11th annual Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival 2021

NASHVILLE, TN — After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Beer & Wine Festival is back in Nashville for its 11th annual event this year in 2021. The Tennessee Beer & Wine Festival is back and held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Two Rivers Mansion. Selections of beer, wine, and Tennessee moonshine are on the list for the 11th annual festival. The festival will start at noon and end at approximately 5 p.m.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Adopt a pet from one of these Nashville's pet adoption centers

NASHVILLE, TN - Consider visiting these Nashville's pet adoption center to bring extra joy to the house. Whether it's a puppy, adult Labrador, or a five-month-old cat, every being deserves a happy life.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Shop rare books in these independent bookstores in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - For a bookworm, finding the proper bookshop may make all the difference. The major stores don't always meet your requirements or desire. A suitable book store, on the other hand, can give just what you're looking for. Here are some of Nashville's best independent bookshops.Read full story
Manchester, TN

Restaurants to have your meal around Manchester, TN

MANCHESTER, TN — If you happen to be in Manchester, you might want to check these recommended restaurants in the area. Established in 2017, the restaurant offers authentic European food like Reuben eggrolls, Bavarian pretzel, British fish and chips, schnitzel, cannoli, apfelstrudel, and others. Bites of Europe also has a bakery that offers guests house-made cookies, french lemon art, and creme brulee. The restaurant also has a wide selection of draft beer to choose from.Read full story
Nashville, TN

W Hotel Nashville opens in fall 2021

NASHVILLE, TN — Watch out, Nashvillians! The W Hotel opens its hotel location in Nashville shortly in the fall and plans to open to the public on Sept. 17. The hotel will soon open in the heart of The Gulch neighborhood, just steps away from Music Row and Midtown. W Nashville offers 346 hotel rooms, 60 suites, two Extreme Wow Suites, and about 21,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Other facilities included the 9,700-square-foot Wet Deck outdoor terrace with pool and bar lined with luxury cabanas and fitness centre presented on the venue.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Deep Tropics festival is coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – The third edition of the Deep Tropics Festival is coming back to Nashville on Aug. 27-28, 2021. Deep Tropics is a deeply cultured festival with a mission to be the greenest festival in the United States.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Inspiritus guides individuals and families from surviving to thriving

NASHVILLE, TN – Inspiritus has assisted and supported the lives of more than 100,000 people since 1891. The organization focuses on providing stability, wellness, health, and safety to individuals and families.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Belle Meade Bourbon: history and present time

NASHVILLE, TN — For many people around Nashville, they are proud of the Tennessean moonshine, bourbons, whiskies, and many other drinks. One of the famous Nashville bourbons is the Belle Meade Bourbon.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's pub crawl by The Ville Tours

NASHVILLE, TN — Wanting to taste the best of moonshine, cocktails and craft beer in Nashville and have some fun at the same time for the night? Then, join The Ville Tours Pub Crawl in Nashville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's best bands to book for your next events

NASHVILLE, TN - Be the best host in your parties by having these Nashville's talents bring the best entertainment. Whether it's a wedding party, corporate events, or regular shows, they're ready to cheer the folks. Here are five recommended Nashville's local bands you should hire.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five historic landmark hidden gems in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - The historic city of Franklin has tons of sites and buildings to explore. Learn more about the historical background and stories around Franklin, especially traces of the Battle of Franklin, in these four landmarks.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Lipscomb's professor co-chairs international conference

NASHVILLE, TN – The forthcoming Family Process Journal 60th Anniversary Celebration and Symposium will be co-chaired by Dr. William Lofton Turner, Distinguished Professor of Leadership and Public Policy and Special Counsel to the President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Lipscomb University.Read full story
Tennessee State

Unemployment Drops for Second Consecutive Month in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN – According to recently published data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Tennessee's statewide unemployment rate fell for the second month in a row in July.Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee's Landmarks Lit Green for Child Support Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, TN – In recognition of Child Support Awareness Month, the State Capitol Cupola and other well-known sites around Tennessee will be illuminated green tonight. The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) strives to light identifiable landmarks in green each August as a glowing reminder of the critical role the Child Support Program plays in the health and well-being of Tennessee children.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy