Tennessee Fertility Institute's Christopher Montville named a Top Doctor by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine

Suhyeon Choi/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Christopher Montville, practice director at Tennessee Fertility Institute or TFI, recently received the honor as a Top Doctor for reproductive health from Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. The magazine creates a list to honor local physicians from various medical specialties.

As a practice director, Montville leads a team of fertility specialists and administrative staff. The team assists patients to achieve optimal outcomes in reproductive health, especially to create a family.

"This recognition is only made possible because of the outstanding team we have at TFI, who approach each patient with individualized, compassionate care. Every successful patient is a personal success and that is what makes this field so rewarding," said Montville.

Montville received two board certifications in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and Obstetrics/Gynecology. He completed a residency at the University of Michigan and a fellowship at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

Tennessee Fertility Institute (TFI) offers comprehensive fertility care in Nashville, Tenn. TFI leverages sciences and technologies' development to enhance reproductive health services. TFI offers various reproductive health services, including egg freezing, egg/embryo storage, IVF, and genetic testing.

The fertility clinic is part of the Prelude Network, a network of fertility clinics operating nationwide. The Prelude Network currently runs in 40 locations across America.

The Prelude Network recently celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride Month, in partnership with four fertility service providers, by launching A Lifetime of Pride and Joy campaign. The campaign provided a free fertility journey for one of the queer community members who wins the giveaway. The Prelude Network collaborated with MyEggBank, Bundl Fertility, and Circle Surrogacy to run the campaign.

