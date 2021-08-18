Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee to serve 10,000 young people each year

Anna Earl/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, a youth service organization, announced DUB100BY2026 as a five-year plan. The organization plans to increase the number of youth served annually from 5,000 to 10,000 young people by 2026.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee provides a safe space for youth from age five to 18 to learn new skills, improve self-confidence, and build friendships. The organization offers various activities, programs, clubs, events, and opportunities to develop themselves.

The Steak & Burger Dinner is one of the organization's traditions and fundraising events. The dinner's revenue will support the organization to provide valuable resources and exceptional after-school and summer care for the youth. The organization held the 32nd Steak & Burger Dinner event on May 13 this year.

The organization operates in Davidson and Williamson counties with eleven Club locations that will provide resources for the youth. Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee also provides a virtual Club, Club NEXT, to facilitate access to the program from anywhere. The organization served more than 4,700 youth in 2020 despite the pandemic.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee plans to hold the 2021 Great Futures Gala, a live and silent auction event, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Motown Legend, Smokey Robinson, will perform at the event to support the organization. Guests can reserve the ticket and read about the event here.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee is currently looking for additional team members to run the organization. There are three positions available, including education educator, youth development associate, and bus driver. The organization provides more information about the job openings here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.