Justice Industries offer employment opportunities for marginalized people in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Justice Industries is a non-profit organization creating job opportunities for marginalized people who face difficulty entering traditional employment due to their criminal history, domestic abuse, generational poverty, addiction recovery, and mental illness.

Just Industries was founded in 2011 to facilitate people with a criminal record and lack of experience in work history to have stability, independence, capability to support their families. The non-profit has given opportunities to more than 50 marginalized individuals and has paid more than $600,000 in wages. The non-profit assists the marginalized people and gives them chances to build their lives instead of going back to the streets and/or prison.

The non-profit operates five social enterprise businesses, including Just.Glass, Just.Wash, Just.Clean, Just.Scan, and Just.Mattresses. Justice Industries provides training and support for marginalized people while offering those services to the community.

Just.Glass offers a glass recycling service for local restaurants, hotels, and other companies. Just.Wash provides mobile car wash service in four spots, including Just.Wash West, Just.Wash East, 100 Oaks Hotspot, and St. George Hotspot.

Property management clients and a sports facility usually contact Just.Clean for cleaning service. Companies or organizations that need help in scanning documents can use Just.Scan service.

The recent addition for the enterprise is Just.Mattresses, pick-up service for unwanted mattresses. The non-profit partners and provides delivery service for Spring Back Recycling to recycle the mattresses.

The non-profit accepts partnerships with schools, potential employers, and non-profits to widen the networks and gain more opportunities. Just Industries currently partners with 20 schools, five local social service organizations, and two non-profits. The non-profit welcomes any type of partnership and provides more information here.

