Broadway returns to TPAC with The Band's Visit premiere

Kyle Head/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will kick off its 2021-22 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season with the Nashville premiere of The Band's Visit Oct. 19-24. The show, one of the most Tony Award-winning musicals of all time, will be performed at TPAC's Jackson Hall.

The Band's Visit has brilliant onstage musicians and scores that seduce and play with your feelings. The plot of the musical revolves on an Egyptian Police Band.

The Band is sent to a distant village in the Israeli desert after a border mix-up. These odd visitors are taken in by the villagers because they have no transportation until the morning and no accommodation in sight. Their lives become entwined in the most unexpected ways.

The Band's Visit is an interesting story about a band of musicians that arrive disoriented in a village that's well off the main path. The band infuses the air with wonderful music, bringing the town to life in surprising and enticing ways.

The Band's Visit is the first Broadway play to return to TPAC since its hiatus in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“When The Band’s Visit makes its Nashville premiere in October, it will have been more than 19 months since audiences have shared in the incomparable experience of a live Broadway performance at TPAC,” said TPAC President, Jennifer Turner.

The world premiere of The Band's Visit took place on Dec. 8, 2016, at the Atlantic Theater Company. The show extended twice due to popular demand, with the last performance on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

For ticketing, visit TPAC.org or call 615-782-4040.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.