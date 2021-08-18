Christopher Jerrolds re-joins Rep. Jim Cooper's office

Hunters Race/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessean Christopher Jerrolds re-joined Rep. Jim Cooper's office as Deputy Chief of Staff today.

Jerrolds previously interned for Cooper in Washington, D.C. while attending Vanderbilt University. Jerrolds returned to Cooper's D.C. office as a Staff Assistant after graduation. He was then promoted to Legislative Correspondent, then Legislative Assistant, all while attending Georgetown Law School in the evenings.

He left Cooper's office in 2019 to join the Division of Legal Counsel of the New York City Council. Last year, Jerrolds served as a voter protection attorney for the Biden campaign. He returned to Washington, D.C. later to work as Congressman Ritchie Torres' Legislative Director.

Jerrolds feel honored to be back on Congressman Cooper's staff. He learned many important things from Cooper as he encouraged Jerrolds to pursue a legal degree and demonstrated how the government assists citizens.

“The Nashville area is fortunate to have such a strong and respected leader in Washington, and it’s a privilege to be a part of a team that’s fully devoted to answering Tennesseans’ most pressing needs.” Christopher Jerrolds said.

Cooper also announced that Lindsey Smith, his Director of Special Projects, will be joining State Senator Raumesh Akbari's office as a Research and Policy Analyst.

According to Lindsey Smith, it has been a joyful moment working with the team at Cooper's office. She thanked everyone in the office for everything that she has learned. "All the best to Congressman Cooper and his team." Smith said.

“I am so excited for Lindsey to begin this next chapter. She has a passion for public service and will be an awesome advocate for moving Tennessee forward,” Rep. Jim Cooper said.

