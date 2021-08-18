Nine available job openings at Ncontracts for the Brentwood office

Amy Hirschi/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Ncontracts, integrated risk management, and compliance software solutions company, is looking for additional team members to fill nine available job positions for the Brentwood office.

The job openings are for full-time workers. Some of the job openings even offer the opportunity for remote-working. The available positions are for director of enablement (training - learning systems), vice president of sales (large financial institutions), senior product marketing manager, customer support manager, accounting manager, human resources generalist, employee experience partner (office admin), associate risk analyst (regulatory/compliance writer), and compliance support specialist (EAGLE/RELIEF).

Ncontracts offers risk and compliance management solutions for financial institutions. The company currently serves almost 4,000 financial institutions across 50 states.

Ncontracts reported 184 percent revenue growth over the past three years. The company ranked as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America from the Inc. Magazine for two consecutive years.

The company acquired QuestSoft Corporation, a comprehensive compliance software provider, earlier this year. The acquisition has made Ncontracts the most comprehensive set of risk management and compliance provider.

Ncontracts were recently included in the Middle Tennessee Area Top Workplaces 2021. CEO and founder of Ncontracts, Michael Berman, also received a Trusted Leader award by Tennessean Top Workplaces. The awards recognize individuals and leaders based on the feedback from the employees' survey. The awards show the employers' commitments to ensuring the employees' well-being.

Ncontracts employees receive various benefits, including flexible work arrangements, paid time off, and a four percent company match for the 401(k) program. The company is committed to providing equal employment opportunities for the recruitment process. Ncontracts provides more detailed information regarding the job openings here.

