Where to find thrift stores near Springfield, Robertson County

Unsplash/Prudence Earl

NASHVILLE, TN – Thrifting has become a trend and hobby that is loved by many people. Through thrifting, you can find many cheap goods with great quality. Thrifting is also very popular among people because thrifting also voices the spirit of a more sustainable life. Here are some thrift stores near Springfield for you to visit.

1. Anaconda Vintage

Anaconda Vintage consists of vintage curators bringing East Nashville one-of-a-kind women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods. The store has a great curated selection of vintage pieces and the clothes are all stain-free and not broken. Anaconda Vintage also has a collection where the clothes are broken and stained at a very cheap price. The price of the collection starts from 5 to 25 dollars. The store is located at 1062 E Trinity Ln Ste 101 Nashville and opens at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

2. The Vintage Corner

The Vintage Corner is located at 1191 Fort Campbell Blvd Ste C Clarksville and is loved by many of its customers. The Vintage Corner has tons of collections at a very reasonable price and is completed with kind and welcoming staff. The Vintage Corner does not only sell clothes but also antique decorations, they also provide furniture refining classes for you to attend. The store opens from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

3. Black Shag Vintage

Established in 2016, Black Shag is located at a Historic 1930 Fire Station in East Nashville. The owner, Tommy, has always had a passion for vintage stuff. Tommy has spent over a decade in the record business and half a decade in the music business as an artist and guitarist, that’s why Black Shag Vintage is the perfect place if you want to find some band clothes and other rock accessories such as biker jackets, denim, boots, patches, cassettes, vinyl, and many more. The store is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to Friday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.