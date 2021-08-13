LBMC is looking for talents to fill 42 job positions in Nashville

Mimi Thian/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - LBMC, the largest professional services solutions provider in Tennessee, is currently hiring to fill around 42 job positions in Nashville. There are also several positions available for other areas in Tennessee, including Chattanooga and Knoxville.

The current openings are for tech and other departments, such as cybersecurity, data engineer, lead engineer, IT audit staff, payroll, and tax.

LBMC received the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ award from Great Place to Work® in May. Great Place to Work recognizes exceptional employers based on employees feedback and analytics. The award is a testament to LBMC's efforts to ensure fair treatment to all employees.

LBMC offers various benefits to employees, including medical insurance, 401(k) plan, paid parental leave, and others. The company also pays attention to the employees' growth and development through Learning & Development initiatives, including customized learning plans, Certified Professional Education (CPE), and coaching and buddy programs.

LBMC also prepares programs to help employees develop their leadership skills, including the Women’s Initiative Network, The Young Professionals (YP) Program, and the Lending Hands initiative.

Women’s Initiative Network supports all female employees at LBMC to develop their skills through networking and hold female leadership panel discussions.

The YP Program encourages employees to get involved in volunteer opportunities and become the board members of the non-profits, utilizing their skills to direct the budgeting and activities in the non-profits.

Lending Hands initiative encourages the employees to volunteer during business hours for seven days. Employees can pick their preferred non-profits and use the opportunity to support the cause they care about each year.

For more information regarding the job openings, check here.

