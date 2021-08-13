Tennessee-based EnableComp will host career fairs in September

Evangeline Shaw/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - EnableComp, a complex claim revenue solutions company, announced the details for career fairs scheduled for two days in September this year.

The company is currently looking for additional team members for offices in Franklin and Tullahoma, Tenn. EnableComp will host career fairs virtually in the Franklin office on Sept.14 and hybrid format in the Tullahoma office on Sept.15. The career fairs will start from 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. on both days.

There are currently six positions available for the applicants, four positions for the Franklin office and two for the Tullahoma office. Open positions for the Franklin office are account managers, denials analyst, revenue specialist (for motor vehicle accidents), and operations supervisor. Meanwhile, the Tullahoma office needs human resources generalist and junior system analyst.

EnableComp offers various benefits, including flexible schedules & work from home (WFH), holiday pay, paid time off, 401K plan with a company match, and many others. The company also promotes encouraging entrepreneurial spirit, flexibility, and ownership as its culture.

The Tennessean named EnableComp one of the 2021 Top Workplaces, making it the third consecutive year for the company to hold the honor. The award recognizes companies or organizations that cultivate high-quality employee engagement based on employee feedback received through the survey. The award shows EnableComp's commitment to engaging and building an exceptional work culture within the company.

Inc. magazine also ranked EnableComp as one of the annual Inc. 5000 list in 2020. The list honors the fastest-growing private companies across America based on their growth achievement in a year. EnableComp has received the honor for seven consecutive years. The achievements show EnableComp's efforts to grow as a company.

For more information regarding career fairs and job openings at EnableComp, send emails to HR@enablecomp.com.

