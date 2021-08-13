HCA Healthcare calls for new talents for 78 tech job positions in Nashville

Leon/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - HCA Healthcare, a Nashville-based healthcare provider, is currently looking for new talents for 78 full-time job positions in the information technology department. The company has 212 jobs positions available in Nashville for all departments.

HCA Healthcare is looking for new talents for various positions in information technology, including data engineer, software engineer, UX designer, project managers, and developers.

HCA Healthcare provides healthcare services in 20 states across America and the United Kingdom. Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, named HCA Healthcare for the 11th time as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021.

The company offers various benefits for their employees, including professional development, disability & life insurance, paid family leaves, 401(k) matching program, other medical benefits, and free consulting. HCA Healthcare also partners with Western Governors University to provide employees a chance to pursue higher education with a 10% tuition discount or full scholarships.

Perhaps what sets the company apart from the rests is the commitment to cultivating a culture of inclusion. The company established a team to address diversity, inclusion, equity, and cultural competence in the work environment and business practice. The program won the 2018 Innovations in Diversity Award.

The company also facilitates various networks among colleagues, including Asian, Black, Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQ+, Veterans, Women's, and Young Professionals, to connect and collaborate.

HCA Healthcare encourages colleagues to support HCA Healthcare families in need through HCA Healthcare Hope Fund. The program has helped more than 42,000 HCA Healthcare families until now.

For more information regarding the hiring process and job openings, please check here.

