Join KEVA's march against violence in Nashville on August 14

Samantha Gades/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Keeping Every Vision Alive, or KEVA, is about to hold its 3rd annual Silence the Violence march this Saturday, Aug. 14, starting from Citizen Bank to Hadley Bank. Join with citizens of Nashville and more community organizations to spread awareness against violence and work together to keep the community safe for everyone in the Nashville neighborhood.

There are many communities and social organizations in Nashville, working on preventing youth violence, actively participating in humanitarian causes, and mending those in need of dire help. However, these organizations tend to work individually instead of collaborating in improving the community. KEVA, as the event host, believes that the organizations can achieve more when they are working together. Therefore, the Silence the Violence march is held to bring the community and organization together in preventing youth violence in the neighborhood.

Silence the Violence march provides sessions for speakers from Nashville's social workers and experts to address youth violence and concerns. The march also offers live performances, a food and drink booth, and gathering moments with Nashville's neighborhood and communities.

KEVA has been on its way to raising awareness about violence for 30 years. Previously known as Save the Children Coalition, the organization aims to provide Nashville's youths with the necessary education and support to build positive live setbacks and positively impact their community. KEVA connects with the community through volunteer works, discussion panels, social gathering events, and fun events across Nashville's universities, colleges, and schools.

For detailed information about the Silence the Violence march, call the committee at 615-237-1110 or email them at silencetheviolence@mail.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.