Call these companies to fight pest invasion

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's summer is quite humid that it could lead to pest problems. Termites, Rodents, Mosquitos, and a bunch of other small creatures love moist places. We recommend that you leave your pest problems to the experts. A pest control company will take care of the pest invasion thoroughly. In this article, we have a list of the best pest control companies in Nashville for you to check out.

1. Terminix

Terminix is a national pest control company in Nashville. Established in 1927 in Tennessee, it serves 47 states and more than 30 counties in Middle Tennesse around Nashville. The company offers an annual service plan with four treatments. The first treatment involves a comprehensive inspection and treatment of both the interior and exterior of the building. The next three treatments will ensure that your home is safe from seasonal pests.

2. Orkin

Orkin has been fighting bugs since 1901, which means they are very experienced in this field. More than two million people in the states use their service. Orkin's pest control services include treatments for bugs, ticks and termites, rodents, and ants. If you are in urgent need of pest control service, then Orkin is the best choice. The company guarantees they will serve homes that call before 2 p.m.

3. Aptive

Aptive was founded in 2015 by David Royce and Vess Pearson. The company provides general pest control services and quarterly treatments. Aptive puts emphasis on environmental safety when dealing with pests. They are committed to using biodegradable products with minimal impact on the environment. The company also actively educates the public to minimize the use of pesticides.

