Best car detailers in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Vehicle is one of your most important investments, apart from your home. It is necessary to keep your vehicle as clean and pristine as possible at all times. You can do your own research on which car detailer is the best, but here is a list to get you started.

1. Auto Glam

Located in Franklin, Auto Glam offers car detailing, window tinting, vehicle wraps, and tunnel service. You can choose from a simple express wash to a full detail wash for your detailing packages. Auto Glam specializes in individual as well as commercial or fleet work. Jason Bogard, the owner, is a US armed forces veteran. He graduated from Arkansas University.

2. Dr. Detail

Dr. Detail has been doing the job for over 15 years. David Cunio, the founder, is an International Detailing Association certified detailer. It is safe to say that your vehicles are in good hands if you use their service. The company offers interior detailing, exterior detailing, full detailing, paint correction, and so on.

3. Fresh Auto Detailing

Fresh Auto Detailing provides mobile service around the Nashville area, which means you just have to sit back and relax as the detailing team does the magical work. Trey Pope, the company's owner, has been in the industry for over six years and takes detailing seriously. The service includes hand car washing, interior cleaning, and auto waxing.

4. Deal's Detailing Inc.

Deal's Detailing, Inc. is a family-owned business in Middle Tennessee that specializes in mobile detailing services. The service areas include Belle Meade, Bellevue, Brentwood, Franklin, Green Hills, and Nashville. To satisfy each customer's individual detailing demands, the company offers packages and a la carte services.

