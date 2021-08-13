Famous movies filmed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - We know Nashville is not a movie hub like Los Angeles or New York. But that does not mean good movies never use Music City as their backdrop. Nashville serves as the setting for many well-known films that are sure to please Nashvillians. Take a look at some of the well-known movies shot in Nashville.

Jon Tyson A/Unsplash

1. Green Mile

Starring Tom Hanks as a death row correctional guard, the prison was filmed at Tennessee State Penitentiary in West Nashville. This classic is often compared to another great movie, The Shawshank Redemption. “The Green Mile” follows the story of a prison guard who witnesses mysterious events when an inmate is moved to his facility. The movie received four Academy Awards nominations in 2000.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse

2. Country Strong

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Tim Mcgraw, the movie was shot all over Nashville. The film follows a rising country music songwriter who teams up with a problematic singer. Along the way, complications start happening in terms of love. The movie features places like War Memorial Auditorium, The Stage, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Starring: Garrett Hedlund, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw

3. Blue Like Jazz

The movie follows the story of a religious teen who chooses to attend a liberal college right after finding out about her mom's affair with a pastor. Blue Like Jazz is based on Donald Miller's semi-autobiographical book. Nashville's famous director, Steve Taylor, joined Miller to adapt the book into a film. Fans contributed to the film production, as Donald Miller's fundraising campaign raised more than $300,000.

Starring: Marshall Allman, Claire Holt, Tania Raymonde

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.