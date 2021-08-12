Three fishing guides to help Nashvilleans fish like a pro

Drew Farwell/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Whether to enjoy the fresh air or to spend quality time with your loved ones, fishing will allow you to enjoy both in a single trip. If you have never tried a fishing trip before, there are fishing guides that will help you navigate and enhance your fishing trip experience. Here are three fishing guides for Nashvilleans:

- Music City Fishing Charter

Music City Fishing Charter offers you the hybrid striped bass fishing experience at Percy Priest lake. The fishing guide will accompany the guests during a 4-hours fishing trip and teach them tactics to catch the fish, including baits and lures usage. The guests will need to pay $375 for four people and an additional $75 per person for more. The guests can also decide the time themselves and discuss it with the fishing guide.

- Tennessee on the Fly

Tennessee on the Fly specializes in any river type. The guests can choose which river they want to fish in the Middle Tennessee area. James Johnsey, the owner and the guide, boasts over 15 years of experience in fly fishing. The guests will get a guide, lunch, tackle, and flies with a price range from $425 - $525 for a half-day or full-day fishing trip.

- The Reel Deal Guide Service

The Reel Deal Guide Service specializes in lakes and rivers fishing. The Reel Deal offers a wide range of services, including 4-hour fishing trips and overnight camping. The fishing guide provides a Match-Up 2-person trip for those who plan to gain a new fishing buddy with only $165 per person. The Reel Deal charges $330-$440 for a 4-hour trip and $990-$2,090 (depends on the number of participants) for the overnight camping trip.

